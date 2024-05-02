90 Day Fiancé star Liz Woods has a new man in her life following her catastrophic taco pasta argument with Ed “Big Ed” Brown. The mom of one not only moved back to her hometown of San Diego, California, but has seemingly found love with a new boyfriend.

Who Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Liz Wood’s New Boyfriend?

Liz seemingly soft launched her new man via her Instagram Stories in January 2024, identifiable only by his gold watch. “His stubborn princess,” the San Diego native captioned the snap of her date tying her shoes on January 4, 2024.

The mom of one often shares her adventures with her boyfriend on social media, which include baseball games, concerts and brunch dates.

While the identity of her new romance has yet to be revealed, the 90 Day Fiancé alum revealed they celebrated their six-month anniversary together in April 2024.

How Has Big Ed Reacted to Liz’s New Romance?

Big Ed is aware of Liz’s new romance and seemingly took a dig at the relationship in January 2024.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum snapped a photo of two girls tying his shoes, captioning it, “My darn shoe came untied…!”

He added the hashtags “mystery girls tie Big Ed’s shoe” and “trip and fall for Big Ed.”

When Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Big Ed and Liz Split?

Liz and Big Ed were still together as of October 2023. Big Ed took part in a trend where users showed off something on camera that they spent “way too much money on.”

“But don’t regret it at all because it’s freakin’ sick,” the voiceover played as Ed panned the camera to show Liz sitting right next to him.

However, things seemingly took a turn in December 2023 after the latest season of 90 Day Diaries was announced and Liz shared a grim preview.

“A lot has happened after The Last Resort,” Liz captioned the announcement via her Instagram Stories. “See you next year.”

Big Ed later confirmed his split from Liz while attending the 2024 Bigo Awards in Las Vegas. While being interviewed for the January 9, 2024, event, the TLC personality revealed his “favorite moment” on the app was meeting someone new.

“And she came out for New Year’s but that’s tight lipped,” Ed told the interviewer, captured by 90 Day Fiancé fan account 90 Day The Melanated Way. “That was probably my favorite moment.”