Meant to be? Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick found love with Vinny Tortorella following her divorce from Chris Larangeira. They had a whirlwind romance and shocked her costars when they got engaged, but are they going strong? Keep scrolling to find out if Angelina and Vinny are still together, learn about their relationship and more.

Are Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny Tortorella Still Together?

Angelina and Vinny announced their engagement in April ​2023, though it’s not currently clear if they are still together.

While neither Angelina nor Vinny have publicly commented on the status of their relationship, the MTV personality doesn’t have any photos with her man on Instagram.

How Long Have Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny Tortorella Been Together?

Angelina and Vinny met via Instagram, while she revealed their romance to her Jersey Shore: Family Vacation costars and viewers during a September 2022 episode.

Despite announcing their relationship, Vinny didn’t make his debut on the show until season 6 when she revealed things were “getting a little bit more serious.”

“Things have been heating up between us and we’re definitely moving along in our relationship,” Angelina shared during a March episode. “He’s from Staten Island and yes, his name is Vinny. What are the f–king odds of that.”

Their engagement was featured on an April episode, while the TV personality also shared the news via Instagram.

“OHHHH YES GUYS,” Angelina wrote alongside engagement ring emojis.

When Did Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira Split?

Before her romance with Vinny, Angelina was married to Chris from 2019 until 2022.

The pair faced many ups and downs in their romance, while she filed for divorce for the first time in January 2021. However, the split didn’t last long, and they reconciled that September.

Despite trying to give their relationship another try, Angelina and Chris called it quits for good in January 2022 and their divorce was finalized in May of that year.

Courtesy of Angelina Pivarnick/Instagram

Chris cited “irreconcilable differences which have caused that breakdown of the marriage for a period of at least six months” in his filing as the reason for their divorce, according to documents obtained by In Touch.

Prior to their split, Angelina was very outspoken about some of the problems in their relationship.

In one episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the Staten Island native claimed they had a “nonexistent” sex life. “It’s like, we’ll fight, and then whoever starts the fight won’t want to bang,” she said at the time. “So, he don’t want to bang, I don’t want to bang — no one wants to bang.”