Little People, Big World alum Tori Roloff revealed her husband, Zach Roloff, started their youngest son Josiah Roloff’s birthday spending time in urgent care.

“Today has just been a doozy and I feel like it’s times like these that God is telling us to slow down,” Tori, 32, wrote via Instagram on Monday, April 29. “We ended up at urgent care to help Zach get some relief from sickness.”

The photographer didn’t go into detail about the sudden hospital visit but explained that the day got even worse when she threw out her back.

“[I] can’t move currently [at] all because I was trying to move furniture on my own,” Tori explained. “I have this guilt about tomorrow and how Josiah will (or if) he’ll even remember it but I’m just praying he feels loved and celebrated.”

Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

Tori and Zach, 33, are celebrating Josiah’s 2nd birthday, whom they welcomed on April 30, 2022. The TLC personalities are also parents to Jackson and Lilah.

While Tori didn’t delve deep into her plans for Josiah’s 2nd birthday, the LPBW alums are known for throwing festive parties for their children. Josiah’s first rodeo-themed birthday party was documented during season 25 of LPBW, the last season in which Zach and Tori are projected to appear.

“There’s moments you wish you could slow down and there’s moments you wish it would speed up but I think overall it’s just fun watching him grow,” Tori said alongside her husband in a private confessional. “I think that first birthdays can be a lot of pressure in giving them cake for the first time in front of a bunch of people.”

It’s unclear if Zach’s dad, Matt Roloff, and Matt’s fiancé, Caryn Chandler, will be around to celebrate Josiah’s 2nd birthday amid their estrangement, but they were invited to last year’s festivities.

Fans won’t get to witness the family parties on the long-running series as Zach and Tori confirmed they were done filming LPBW in February.

“Let’s just talk about the elephant in the room. Are we coming back to Little People, Big World?” Tori addressed the topic during the February 22 episode of their “Raising Heights” podcast. The soccer player responded, “We are not. We made that pretty clear the last cycle.”

“But I don’t think it’s been officially announced to people like we are not coming back to Little People, Big World,” the mom of three continued. “We are done. That part in our lives, that chapter has closed.”