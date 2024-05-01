The Snowdens

Ashley and Dimitri debuted their intentions to pursue a polygamous relationship during season 1 of Seeking Sister Wife. Despite romances with Vanessa Cobbs and Tayler Middleton fizzling out, fans watched as Christeline Petersen a.k.a. “Chrissy” married Dimitri in July 2020, which aired during the season 3 finale in June 2021.

However, the romance didn’t last long. After Chrissy, a South Africa native, permanently moved into the Snowden home, she admitted that joining the polygamous family was “so much harder” than she expected.

In Touch confirmed that Dimitri filed for divorce from Chrissy in May 2021 after less than a year of marriage. Two months before the split, Chrissy filed a restraining order against the Snowdens, alleging she had been physically abused by the pair.

That same year, Ashley and Dimitri announced their split. “I’m single and grateful for life,” Ashley wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post in July 2021.

The breakup didn’t last long as more than a year after the split, Ashley and Dimitri were giving their romance another shot. “So I’m actually not single anymore,” Ashley said in an October 2022 statement obtained by In Touch, describing her “reconciliation” with Dimitri as a “blessing.”

Ashley and Dimitri were still together as of May 2023. Ashley shared a video of the pair as they worked together to garden their lawn.

“Here I am now, by the grace and mercy of God, well into spring of 2023 and I am nurturing not one, but TWO gardens, alongside my family!” she captioned the snap.