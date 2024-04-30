While it’s usually sunny on vacation, the season 4 couples of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise are hitting rough waters during episode 2. From threesome requests to a point system, what happened during the newest installment of the spinoff?

Ani and Kyle

Ani and Kyle finally met for the first time during episode 1 of the spinoff. During their airport introduction, Kyle quickly implemented a point system where Ani earned points by doing things like not drinking or smoking and could redeem those points for affection with Kyle.

During the trip, Kyle chose to arrange his own accommodations because he liked his own space and bathroom area. The pair went on their first dinner date during episode 2, where Ani admitted she felt disrespected by Kyle choosing to wear shorts. Ani was also embarrassed by the messy way Kyle ate and admitted she was thinking of ways to “get out” of the date.

Shawn and Alliya

Shawn traveled to Brazil to see Alliya, who was Douglas last time they were together, during episode 2. Alliya, who is now living her life as a woman, told producers that she couldn’t stay in the relationship if the celebrity hairstylist could not accept it.

After a warm reunion at the airport, Shawn was willing to see what happened “in their new reality” but was conflicted about Alliya becoming too feminine after finding out she wants a fat transfer to her butt. The California native also confessed that he wasn’t sure if he could live with a “complete transition.”

Alex and Adriano

Alex and her relationship with 33-year-old Adriano was introduced to viewers during episode 2. The Dallas, Texas, native met Adriano on a dating app while traveling through Europe and quickly sparked a connection.

While Alex was excited about living her “Italian romance dreams,” Adriano’s affinity for threesomes became an issue in their relationship.

“In the beginning, she was into it. She was like, ‘Yes, I would love to do that,’’” the Italy native explained to his friend while at the barbershop. “But after a while, she start to say, ‘I don’t want to have threesome anymore. I want a traditional relationship. And that was a little bit of a downside to me. [sic]”

Luke and Madelein

After four months apart, Luke was getting ready to visit Madelein in Colombia during episode 2. The California native was also prepping for some “tough conversations” as he lost his job and savings since the last time he saw his girlfriend.

Luke was considered a “baller” by his girlfriend the last time she saw him and he had to break the news that he would not be moving to Colombia as he originally planned.