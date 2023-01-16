Real drama? 1000-Lb. Sisters is one of the most popular reality shows on TLC; however, fans have long wondered whether the show – starring siblings Amy Halterman (née Slaton) and Tammy Slaton – is real or scripted. Keep reading for theories, clues and details about 1000-Lb. Sisters ahead of the season 4 premiere.

Is ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Real or Scripted?

While 1000-Lb. Sisters is a reality show with real people, parts of the show appear to be staged, like almost all reality shows on the air. As one Reddit user alleged, “They set up storylines and encourage the cast members to behave in a certain way. There are plenty of unscripted moments, too.”

Another claimed, “I mean, they’re real people but obviously the producers are pulling the strings to try to keep the show interesting,” while a separate Reddit user added, “Every time you see them go anywhere, or a doctor come to their house, or anything like that, it’s all been pre-arranged. Think about it, all. Those people are mic’d up and they have cameras ready to go. That doesn’t happen on a whim.”

Additionally, both Tammy and Amy were documenting their weight loss journeys on YouTube before season 1 of the show premiered on TLC in January 2020, meaning the series is somewhat backed by a level of authenticity.

In a since-deleted TikTok video posted in July 2021, Tammy revealed that she and Amy were originally set to appear on TLC’s Family by the Ton, which aired on the network for two seasons from 2018 to 2019.

“At first, we were going to be on that show, but then TLC and all the producers and everybody at TLC were watching our YouTube videos and they loved how Amy and I interact with each other, you know, how we joke around, how real we are with each other,” she said via CheatSheet. “We tell each other how it is, this and that, and we are not afraid to be ourselves and we ended up with our own show. For the longest time, we didn’t even have a name for our show, but now we do.”

TLC did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.

‘1000-Lb. Sisters’: How Much Do Tammy, Amy Slaton Get Paid Per Episode?

Though neither Amy nor Tammy has disclosed how much they earn per episode of the show, their earning potential appears to be similar to other TLC stars and/or reality personalities.

“For those docu-ensembles, especially if they’re nobodies, per episode it ranges from low-end, like $1,500 an episode, to $3,000 at the high end,” Business Insider previously reported. “And then after three years of success, it can go up to $7,000 to $10,000 an episode. After that, you start moving into the Kardashian level.”

In a February 2022 interview with The Sun, Amy briefly touched on how she makes money and what her job is, telling the outlet, “I can’t discuss how much I get paid, but that’s my main job – and posting videos on YouTube.”

‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4 Premiere Date

1000-Lb. Sisters will return to TLC for its fourth season on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.