Getting real. 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton revealed the reason why she can’t update fans on her weight loss progress and personal life.

In a Saturday, January 14, TikTok video, the TLC personality, 36, answered a fan’s question, which she included at the top of her clip.

“Can’t you just do a serious video and talk to us about your new look?” the social media user wrote. “You’re looking so much better. We can see your hard work. Talk to us about it!”

In response, Tammy explained that she is “still under contract.”

“I really wish I could talk about all this stuff that’s going on with my weight and my hair and my clothes, my marriage,” she began. “But I can’t. … Season 4 is coming out January 17. That’s when it’s premiering. But that’s only, like, eight episodes of a series of 16 episodes. We start filming, B — season 4B — at the end of this month. So, I can’t give TLC FOMO. I mean, FOMO means ‘fear of missing out.’ I really can’t, I’m sorry.”

A dramatic teaser clip for the upcoming season was released via TLC’s YouTube channel on January 5, featuring the moment when Tammy was rushed to a hospital after “her body shut down.”

Tammy was given a tracheotomy at the hospital as a result. The surgical procedure creates a hole in the throat in order to place a breathing tube inside the patient. The operation was done to make sure the reality TV personality could be given emergency breathing support at any time it was necessary.

In another moment of the season 4 trailer, viewers saw Tammy return to rehab. While she wanted to absorb the bliss of her new romance with now-husband Caleb Willingham, she was still battling health issues, as doctors noted at one point in the teaser her “oxygen’s dropping.”

Aside from filming the hit reality series, the Kentucky native has had a busy year. Fans found out that she married Caleb in November 2022. She even updated her unverified Facebook account’s relationship status to “married” shortly afterward.

Not much is known about Caleb’s backstory yet. However, the upcoming season is expected to focus on his and Tammy’s love story. The two met in November 2021 after she was admitted to the Ohio rehabilitation center for food addiction. Caleb is also a patient at the same Ohio weight loss treatment facility that Tammy resides in.

Season 4 of 1.000-Lb. Sisters will premiere on TLC on Tuesday, January 17, at 9 p.m. ET.