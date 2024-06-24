Ben Affleck’s wedding ring was nowhere in sight when he stepped out for lunch with his daughter Violet on June 22. The actor’s left hand was completely bare amid his recent marital woes with wife Jennifer Lopez.

Meanwhile, Jennifer, 54, was thousands of miles away vacationing in Italy during Ben’s father/daughter outing. The couple has been spending increasing amounts of time apart in recent weeks, and even went 47 days without being photographed together in public throughout April and early May.

As In Touch exclusively reported last month, Ben, 51, and Jen are “headed for a divorce” after less than two years of marriage. They have been living apart for weeks, with Ben staying at a rental home in Brentwood, California. The pair’s $60 million Beverly Hills mansion has also reportedly been put up for sale amid their issues.

The few times Ben and J. Lo have been seen together in recent weeks have all been at events for their children. Jen shares twins Emme and Max Muñiz with ex Marc Anthony, while Ben and Jennifer Garner coparent their three kids, Violet, Fin and Samuel.

The Oscar winner and “Get Right” singer blended their families when they tied the knot in July 2022. Their nuptials came just over a year after they got back together following their 2004 split, which happened after they called off their first wedding in September 2003. However, although they made it down the aisle this time, the issues they faced in their relationship the first time around continued to take a toll on them.

As Ben explained in Jennifer’s February documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, “The catalyst [for our first breakup] was this massive amount of scrutiny around our private life. I had a very firm sense of boundaries around the press, while Jen, I don’t think, objected to it the way I did.”

Their different feelings about fame didn’t change 20 years later. “Getting back together, I said, ‘Listen, one of the things I don’t want is a relationship on social media,’” Ben explained. “Then I sort of realized it’s not a fair thing to ask. It’s sort of, like, you’re going to marry a boat captain and you go, ‘Well, I don’t want the water.’ We’re trying to learn to compromise.”

Unfortunately, it eventually took a toll. “They waited almost two decades to get back together, but in the end, they just couldn’t make it work,” an insider exclusively told In Touch in May. “They both said they’d matured and learned from their mistakes, but some of the bigger issues that tore them apart the first time remained the same.”

Still, neither party has filed for divorce yet, and the A-listers have not publicly addressed the split rumors. “As long as no paperwork is actually filed, Jen is still clinging to the possibility, however remote, that they’ll be able to turn things around,” another insider added. “She is crying all the time and very upset. She goes from anger one minute, to despair, to panic attacks, to then deluding herself that it’s all just a blip and they’re going to be OK.”

