Channing Tatum’s ex-wife, Jenna Dewan, asked a court to sanction the actor for his behavior in their bitter divorce, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Jenna, 43, slammed Channing, 44, as they continued fighting over his lawyers being kicked off the case.

Jenna claims Channing brought on a new law firm to work alongside the firm who has represented him for years.

She said the problem was the firm worked on business matters for them during their marriage. Jenna claimed there was a conflict because of the firm’s previous work.

In addition, she claimed Channing was refusing to turn over certain documents that she felt were relevant to the divorce. Jenna claimed Channing argued the documents, which were executed by the newly brought on law firm, were protected by attorney-client privilege. Jenna said this was absurd and wanted the court to disqualify his lawyers.

Channing opposed the request and accused Jenna of attempting to drag out the divorce and delay her deposition. The actor denied that the firm ever worked with Jenna.

He said the firm did represent a limited liability company of which he is a member but Jenna was not. “[Jenna] is not and never was a member of the LLC and otherwise has had no involvement with LLC. She was never a client of [the firm] and has never spoken to a single attorney at the firm,” Channing argued.

Channing and Jenna split in 2018.

They quickly worked out a custody deal over their daughter Everly but have been unable to finalize a settlement over their property. The biggest issue at hand is how they will split the profits from the Magic Mike empire. Jenna believes she is entitled to 50 percent of Channing’s cut in the various businesses.

She accused Channing and his business partners of creating a web of LLCs to hide Magic Mike income from her.

Channing disputed the claims and said Jenna was aware of all transactions during the marriage. In her new motion, in support of her plea for Channing’s lawyers to be disqualified. Jenna’s lawyer said while Channing accuses her of bringing the request to disqualify his lawyers “three months” before trial, he “ignores” the “fact that Jenna only brought this request because he associated in clearly conflicted witness counsel a mere five months before trial — specifically so that he can stall the trial proceedings by blocking the release of relevant and material documents regarding Magic Mike transactions that Jenna is entitled to receive.”

Her lawyer said Jenna brought her request in good faith to “prevent any further prejudice against her while Channing continues to claim to this court that he is treating Jenna fairly and that he is eager to get this case to trial.”

Jenna’s powerhouse lawyer, Samantha Spector, wasn’t done with Channing.

She added, “In reality, Channing is using every trick in the book to stall this case from getting to a trial. He is depriving Jenna of a fair and equal share of the community estate, and he is prejudicing her every day that this case continues. Indeed, one need only consider who benefits most from a delay in these proceeding? The answer is Channing.”

Jenna’s lawyer continued, “As long as this divorce case lingers on, he will continue to enjoy the unfair benefit of collecting the Magic Mike proceeds without paying Jenna her fair share something he has been doing for years. Jenna has tried over and over again to settle this divorce, but Channing is unwilling to even come to the table in good faith.”

Jenna said Channing should pay her $20,000 in sanctions for his conduct. A judge has yet to rule.

