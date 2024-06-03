Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck stepped out together in Santa Monica, California, just two days after she announced that she’d be canceling her upcoming tour. The couple was with Ben’s mom on the Sunday, June 2, outing and photographers caught the pair exchanging an air kiss after getting out of the car.

While Jen, 54, and Ben, 51, didn’t lock lips or even make direct contact, it was the most PDA fans have seen them show off in months. They also briefly linked arms while walking.

In Touch was first to exclusively report that Ben and Jen are “headed for a divorce” and that he had moved out of their shared home. The actor has been living in a rental home in Brentwood, California, amid the marital issues. However, he and Jennifer have put on a united front for various outings in recent weeks, mostly for the sake of their children.

After attending school events for Ben’s child Fin and Jen’s child Emme in mid-May, the duo both hit up a graduation party for Violet Affleck on May 30. They were photographed holding hands outside of the festivities and left together in the same car. However, after they arrived back at Ben’s rental, Jennifer reportedly departed immediately with an assistant.

On May 31, the Hustlers star announced that her This Is Me… Live: The Greatest Hits tour was canceled. While she didn’t specify her reasons for backing out, the tour’s promoter, Live Nation, confirmed that Jen was “taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends.”

In a newsletter to her fans, the “Get Right” singer apologized for the change of plans. “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down,” she shared. “Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…”

The A-listers have not publicly commented on the state of their marriage. In May, Jennifer was asked about the situation while promoting her movie Atlas in Mexico City, but in response, she told the reporter, “You know better than that.” Her costar Simu Sliu also jumped in to add, “OK, we’re not doing that. Thank you so much guys, we really appreciate it.”

Ben and Jennifer were originally together in the early 2000s and even planned to tie the knot, but they called off their wedding days before walking down the aisle. After breaking up in 2004, they went on to have separate families before eventually reconciling in 2021. In July 2022, they finally got married after eloping in Las Vegas. However, fans began to notice potential cracks in the relationship when Ben skipped attending the Met Gala with his wife in May. They also spent a noticeable amount of time apart in April.