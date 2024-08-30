Here’s the horoscope forecast for the week of September 1 through September 7.

VIRGO: August 23 – September 22

What’s up with you-know-who? You won’t relax until you find out, so summon the courage to ask important questions. This week will be full of opportunities to do just that.

LUCKY NUMBER: 9

LIBRA: September 23 – October 22

Focus on the people and activities that make you happiest, and be grateful for what you have — that’s the recipe for success! Open up emotionally at the end of the week — you may be pleasantly surprised by the result.

LUCKY NUMBER: 12

SCORPIO: October 23 – November 21

You’re sharp as a tack these days. As a result, your confidence is soaring. Make time for a pal who could benefit from your perspective. At the office, be a team player.

LUCKY NUMBER: 7

SAGITTARIUS: November 22 – December 21

The holidays can trigger all sorts of memories, and not all of them are welcome. Stay busy and don’t dwell on the past. Something magical happens that brightens your mood.

LUCKY NUMBER: 10

CAPRICORN: December 22 – January 19

There are plenty of ways to show off your organizational skills. A loved one lets you know how much you are appreciated. Their words leave you smiling for days.

LUCKY NUMBER: 3

AQUARIUS: January 20 – February 18

You’re in a playful mood, which means it’s time to call up your best pals and have some well-deserved fun. Take time to get some rest so you don’t overdo it.

LUCKY NUMBER: 6

PISCES: February 19 – March 2

There is plenty going on to occupy your thoughts at the moment! You value alone time at the end of the week. Sit back, relax and stop taking calls. There is nothing to feel guilty about!

LUCKY NUMBER: 1

ARIES: March 21 – April 19

Start making important decisions about the future. There is a lot to think about and be inspired by this week, and you can let that guide you. Keep an eye on your finances.

LUCKY NUMBER: 4

TAURUS: April 20 – May 20

Try to get important work out of the way as soon as possible — right now, your primary goal is to enjoy yourself! The social pace picks up from this point on, and there are many laughs to be had.

LUCKY NUMBER: 8

GEMINI: May 21 – June 21

An exciting sense of adventure makes you branch out early on. Travel and exploration are what get you ticking! Gather your favorite people for a dinner party.

LUCKY NUMBER: 5

CANCER: June 22 – July 22

It’s time to finally start investigating a subject that’s always fascinated you. It could lead to a new and fulfilling hobby! Don’t be intimidated by a new project at work — you find your footing eventually.

LUCKY NUMBER: 2

LEO: July 22 – August 22

Use the start of the week to clear up a misunderstanding with a certain someone. You’ll feel much lighter and happier when all is resolved. A generous offer surprises you when you least expect it.

LUCKY NUMBER: 11