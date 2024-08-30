Prince Harry, Prince William ‘Kept Their Distance’ at Funeral

Prince Harry and Prince William’s feud seemingly lives on as the brothers avoided one another at the funeral of their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes.

Harry, 39, and William, 42, reportedly sat in the back of St. Mary’s Church in Snettisham, Norfolk, according to The Sun. However, the siblings didn’t sit next to one another.

“William and Harry were both there but we never saw them speak to each other and they were keeping their distance,” a source told the publication in an article published on Thursday, August 29.

A separate insider added, “I didn’t know they were there. They arrived very discreetly.”

Robert died of unknown causes at the age of 82 on July 29. He was married to Princess Diana’s sister, Jane Fellowes (née Spencer,) and served as the private secretary of the late Queen Elizabeth from 1990 to 1999. Harry and Jane, 67, were especially close and she even gave a reading at his wedding to Meghan Markle.

William and Harry have reportedly been on the outs since November 2018, when a royal reporter claimed that Harry felt that his older brother wasn’t welcoming enough to Meghan, 41.

“It’s actually that William and Harry have had a rift. I think you know, look. All brothers fall out. All families fall out. Their fallout at the moment is becoming public,” royal filmmaker Nick Bullen told Fox News in March 2019. “These are two boys who lost their mother [Princess Diana] at a really early age, and the fairy tale is that they are closer than ever, and need each other, and I think that’s probably true, but equally they are two grown men in their 30s, starting their own families, different wives, they are moving to different parts of the country, different duties.”

Harry, himself, also broached the topic of their feud during the ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.

“We are brothers, we will always be brothers. We are certainly on different paths at the moment, but I will always be there for him, and as I know, he will always be there for me,” the younger royal said in the film.

Max Mumby / Getty Images

By 2020, Meghan and Harry had announced they were stepping back from their royal duties, fueling rumors that the Suits alum wasn’t being accepted into the royal family. However, both brothers addressed the rumors and denied that was the case.

Despite their denials, when Harry and Meghan sat down for a tell-all interview with CBS, the dad of two seemed to imply that there was still bad blood between the siblings.

“Much will continue to be said about that,” Harry said at the time. “You know, as I’ve said before, I love William to bits. He’s my brother. We’ve been through hell together. I mean, we have a shared experience. But we — you know, we’re on — we’re on different paths. The relationship is space, at the moment. And, you know, time heals all things, hopefully.”

Even with an ocean between them, Harry and William have yet to mend their relationship, and a source revealed to In Touch that money was now playing a part in their ongoing battle. Harry is expected to receive almost $9 million from his great-grandmother on his 40th birthday in September. The amount is more than was given to William at that age and an insider said that William wasn’t pleased with the idea.

“Somehow the idea of Harry walking away with so much money seems wrong to William,” the insider exclusively told In Touch in August. “In William’s opinion, Harry’s done nothing to deserve it and he’s caused nothing but trouble and heartbreak for the royal family since he moved to America.”