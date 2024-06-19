Jennifer Lopez is having a hot girl summer in Italy without her husband, Ben Affleck.

The Enough actress, 54, was spotted soaking up the sun in a cream-colored bandeau aboard a boat in Italy on Tuesday, June 18, according to photos obtained by People. Jennifer showed off her rock-hard abs as she carefully color-coordinated the trendy look with multicolored shorts and peep-toe heels.

The New York native completed the outfit with gold accents and was seen spending time with company in the water.

The outing follows the “Jenny From the Block” artist spending Father’s Day away from her husband, Ben, 51. Ben was spotted enjoying the holiday with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares kids Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12. The 13 Going on 30 actress, 52, was spotted walking up to Affleck’s rental home in Brentwood, California, on Sunday, June 16, and appeared to be alone while visiting her ex’s house.

Garner dressed casually for the holiday in blue jeans, a gray sweatshirt, and sneakers. It’s unclear why the Alias alum, who was married to the Batman actor from 2005 to 2018, stopped by his house.

That same day, the Wedding Planner actress posted a sweet tribute dedicated to the Gone Girl star, calling him her “hero.” “Happy Father’s Day,” Jennifer captioned a black and white photo of Ben via her Instagram Stories.

Getty Images

The “I’m Real” songstress shared the sweet post just one month after In Touch exclusively reported that she and Ben “were headed for a divorce.”

“He’s focusing on his work and his kids now,” a source exclusively revealed about Ben in May, adding that he was not to “blame” for their problems. “Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

One day after the rumors started circulating, In Touch exclusively obtained photos of the A-list couple being seen publicly for the first time in 47 days. However, another insider revealed that the Monster-in-Law actress had hired “crisis PR to help navigate” the split and that “a divorce filing is imminent” just days later.

Ben and Jen have worked hard to make it appear that they are still together but speculation only continued to ignite after TMZ reported in June that they had hired The Agency’s Santiago Arana to sell their Beverly Hills $60 million mansion.

The real estate agent had been showing the house to prospective buyers for about two weeks at the time, and the outlet revealed Ben and Jennifer were asking for “around $65 million.”

A source later exclusively told In Touch that Jennifer was hopeful about the marriage and believed it could still be saved. “As long as no paperwork is actually filed, Jen is still clinging to the possibility, however remote, that they’ll be able to turn things around,” the insider explained. “She is crying all the time and very upset. She goes from anger one minute, to despair, to panic attacks, to then deluding herself that it’s all just a blip and they’re going to be OK.”