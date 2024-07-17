Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were on separate coasts for their second wedding anniversary amid their ongoing marital issues.

The “Let’s Get Loud” singer, 54, was spotted riding a bike in the Hamptons on Tuesday, July 16. She has been spending time on the east coast without Ben, 51, in recent weeks, and also did not post about their anniversary on social media. Meanwhile, on the same day, the Oscar winner was back in Los Angeles, where he was seen walking around in a black suit. He was also noticeably still wearing his wedding ring on the outing.

The couple tied the knot on July 16, 2022, during a ceremony in Las Vegas. Following their nuptials, Jennifer took to her On The JLo newsletter to call the event the “best night ever” and said that their children were “the best witnesses.”

One month later, Ben and Jennifer had a second wedding ceremony on August 20, 2022, in Georgia that was attended by their friends and family.

Less than two years after they became husband and wife, In Touch exclusively reported that Ben and Jennifer were experiencing major issues and he that had already moved out of their shared home.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” a source exclusively shared at the time. “They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!”

The Gone Girl actor was said to be “focusing on his work and his kids,” while the insider added he “already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for.”

“They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted,” the source concluded.

Despite remaining quiet about the status of their relationship, Ben and Jennifer dropped many hints that there was trouble in paradise. Ben has been spotted on several outings without his wedding ring, and Jennifer posted a throwback song about embracing change via her Instagram Stories on July 7.

It was previously reported in June that the couple recruited realtor Santiago Arana from The Agency to privately show their home to prospective buyers, and the property was publicly listed on July 11 for $68 million after they weren’t able to sell the home. Ben and Jennifer bought the mansion – which includes 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms – for $60 million in May 2023.

Their issues seem to be having a negative impact on Ben, and an insider exclusively told In Touch that the Air actor was at “his breaking point.”

“People close to Ben have been concerned about him for some time because of what he’s gone through in the past couple of months,” the source explained. “He’s in a really dark place. And when he gets like this, they can’t help but fear the worst.”

Meanwhile, an additional source said that the Argo actor has been leaning on his friends, including Matt Damon, during the difficult time. “Matt’s No. 1 priority right now is keeping Ben out of trouble,” an insider exclusively told In Touch. “The last thing anyone wants is for Ben to turn to alcohol again. Matt has straight out told him that relapse is not an option.”

The source also explained that Ben’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, has been by his side. “She’s always been a calming influence on Ben. Which is why Matt’s pushing Ben to stay super close to her and their three kids,” the insider dished.