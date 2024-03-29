90 Day Fiancé star Rob Warne’s job has been questioned highly by fans throughout his time on the franchise, and an insider exclusively tells In Touch that the TLC alum was reportedly making an additional income selling NSFW content online.

“He used to have an OnlyFans as well and would talk to men, sell pictures to men for pay,” a source exclusively reveals to In Touch on Friday, March 29. In the racy snaps viewed by In Touch, Rob, 33, is seen bending over naked as he uses his hands to spread out his buttocks. While his face is not pictured, a birthmark on his right index finger seemingly confirms the reality TV personality’s identity.

Details about Rob’s OnlyFans account were revealed after In Touch exclusively broke the news that Rob and his wife, Sophie Sierra, split after less than one year of marriage. “They haven’t officially filed because the show is still going on,” ​a source told In Touch. “Sophie and Rob still keep in touch and are friends but they are not together.”

Rob and Sophie, 25, introduced their relationship to fans on season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé, which premiered in October 2023. The pair met online and after a long, eight-hour FaceTime call, were immediately smitten.

After Sophie traveled to Los Angeles and spent two months with Rob, they filed for a K-1 visa as their romance got more serious. Season 10 documented Sophie as she relocated from her comfortable upbringing in the U.K. to Rob’s humble apartment in Southern California. Sophie’s mom, Claire, was vocal about her disapproval of the living situation, considering the bathroom was outside, and accused Rob of not trying to nail down a “real job.”

Rob was not shy to defend himself while the series was airing, slamming claims he was unemployed.

“Honestly exhausted by this narrative. Let’s be clear. I was a store manager for four years. Left to pursue something else,” Rob wrote in a lengthy Instagram Story in October 2023. “Didn’t work out, so I was working for a moving company, a grow facility, and hung signs around L.A. overnight while looking for another full time job in the worst job market in the U.S. End of story. I had three jobs, not ‘no job.’”

​​Apart from the stress of living together for the first time, Sophie also discovered Rob had been cheating on her when she found shocking videos from another woman during their engagement.

Despite the drama, the pair tied the knot in June 2023 and started their married life in a new apartment in Austin, Texas. However, their romance was rocked again when Sophie revealed during the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 8 premiere that she moved in with her friend Kay after she found more shocking content from another woman on Rob’s phone.

A source told In Touch that Sophie never moved back with Rob after the blow-up, but the exes are still “friends.”

Reporting by Nate Grant