Married life with Rob Warne isn’t the “fairytale” Sophie Sierra thought it would be! The 90 Day Fiancé season 10 alum revealed during the season 8 premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? on Sunday, March 17, that she wasn’t living with her husband after their wedding.

Sophie, 25, shared that although she and Rob, 34, moved from Los Angeles to Austin, Texas, after they got married, she moved out after a few months and was instead living with her best friend Kay. The influencer admitted that their marriage felt like a “fairytale” at first, but she quickly realized that Rob wasn’t “what she expected” as a husband. They were constantly fighting, especially over Rob’s cheating scandal, which involved texting other women. Sophie revealed that she found a text from a “random girl” on Rob’s phone.

Rob, meanwhile, was worried that Sophie and Kay had something romantic going on between them. He explained that he and his wife had not been intimate in a while and feared that she would get “used to life without him.”

Sophie’s mom, Claire, who has butted heads with Rob since the beginning of their romance, told her daughter that Rob was an “a–hole” and that there was “good” about him. However, Sophie insisted that she still loved him and hoped to reconcile someday. Rob also had “enthusiasm” that he and Sophie could work things out and said he wanted to show her that he could hold himself accountable.

During the premiere, Rob and Sophie met up for the first time in two months. Rob wasn’t wearing his wedding ring, which made Sophie disappointed. As they discussed his cheating throughout their relationship, Rob admitted that he lied to Sophie, but he refused to take accountability and said Sophie was overreacting.

Rob’s infidelity first came up during the November 5, 2023, episode of 90 Day Fiancé season 10. Sophie looked through her then-fiancé’s phone and found sexual conversations with multiple women online. Additionally, she found a video of Rob masturbating to a woman’s sexual content, which he sent to the woman.

“He’s been getting, like, disgusting videos from other women and asking for nudes,” Sophie said at the time. “And he’s like, entertaining it. No wonder he never asked me for sexual videos. He’s getting them from, like, I don’t know how many girls. It’s just a lot.”

Despite struggling to trust Rob, Sophie decided to give him another chance. They moved forward with their beach wedding, which played out during the February 25 episode of 90 Day Fiancé season 10. However, both parties felt “apprehension” about getting married. During the tell-all one week later, they revealed that they moved to Austin to hopefully get a fresh start.