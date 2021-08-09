Has Irina Shayk Had Plastic Surgery? The Model Slams Injection Rumors

Natural or bust, according to Irina Shayk. The Russian-born model, 35, doesn’t believe in striving for an unachievable goal when it comes to beauty — but she also won’t judge whatever you decide to augment to boost your self-esteem. Either way, she doesn’t believe in “perfection.”

“Look, if somebody wants to inject their lips because they feel bad, God bless them. I don’t judge anyone,” she told Harper’s BAZAAR while shooting their 2019 summer digital cover. “I always promote natural beauty because I think we live in this perfect world where everyone wants to be perfect.”

“But I’m not perfect,” she continued. “Sometimes I have a double chin. Perfection doesn’t exist.”

The brunette beauty has a bustling modeling career — but doesn’t shy away from the fact that the youth that employs her isn’t everything.

“I’m going to have wrinkles, and I have wrinkles,” she revealed further. “You just have to accept the idea of aging and of bodies at every stage, and just celebrate it. In life, we have to let it go and understand it’s a human process not to be perfect.”

LAURENT LAURENT VU/SIPA/Shutterstock

When it comes to the rumors about her appearance, the lip fillers assumption is what makes her chuckle most.

“And if I read [a headline] and it’s like, ‘She had injections, her lips look like dumplings,’ I just laugh because it just makes me, I don’t want to say it makes me happy, but I think in this life you have to have a sense of humor,” she explained. “With everything that’s going on in the world, you have to take it easy. Some people are going to love you, some people are going to hate you. It doesn’t really disturb my life.”

The brunette babe recently made headlines after she was spotted vacationing in the South of France with Kanye West for his birthday in June.

At the time, a source exclusively told In Touch that “Irina has taken his mind off the divorce” from estranged wife Kim Kardashian. “He’s definitely moved on from Kim and is not looking back.”

Previously, the mother of one — who shares daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper with ex Bradley Cooper — dated professional soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo and art dealer Vito Schnabel. Meanwhile, Kanye, 44, was married to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum for nearly seven years. They share four kids — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Despite rumors Irina and Kanye called it quits, the pair are “very much still dating,” an insider told People amid speculation they’re “cooling off.”

A separate source told In Touch, however, that Bradley, 46, is less than thrilled. “Bradley is happy that Irina is dating. What he’s not happy about is who she is dating. He hates all the publicity she’s getting and will continue to get because she’s now with Kanye.”

As for Kim, 40, she wasn’t all that shocked when she heard of Kanye’s new relationship. “Kim heard about the rumors that he was pursuing Irina,” an insider previously told Life & Style. “She wasn’t surprised.”