New couple alert! Kanye West is on the rebound with Irina Shayk following his split from estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

As his divorce with Kim, 40, chugs along, In Touch has learned the rapper, 44, is dating Bradley Cooper’s ex, 35. “They’ve been friends for years,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “And recently they got even closer. They’re seeing where this goes.”

Kanye and Irina were spotted in Provence, France, on Tuesday, June 8, his 44th birthday. The pair were seen smiling and walking around a luxury boutique hotel with some friends.

Irina and the “Jesus Walks” singer have had a professional relationship in the past. Irina has modeled for Yeezy during a fashion show and Kanye even name-dropped her in several of his songs before.

The news that the Russian supermodel and the Yeezy fashion designer are exploring their relationship comes hot off the heels of the Kardashian clan wishing him a happy birthday.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Kim filed for divorce from the rapper in February after almost seven years of marriage. Kanye responded in April, and according to court documents obtained by In Touch, Kimye made similar requests when it comes to the custody of their four children and their finances. They are both seeking joint legal and physical custody of North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. They each requested that the judge terminate the court’s ability to award spousal support to each other, and both parties also cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.

The KKW Beauty CEO addressed the marital issues leading up to their breakup on the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The E! reality series aired on June 3 and Kim emotionally opened up about her divorce from Kanye.

Kim sat down for a candid conversation with sister Khloé Kardashian and said she was trying to stay positive about her future with Kanye. “There’s no fighting. Like now, it’s all calm, so, I just, I just roll with it,” Kim confessed as she sobbed. “I just honestly can’t do this anymore. Why am I still in this place where I’m stuck for years? He goes and moves to a different state every year. I have to be, like, together so I can raise the kids.”

As for Irina, she harbors no ill will toward Bradley, 46. The two coparent daughter Lea and the catwalk queen couldn’t help but gush over her ex two years after their split. “I never understood the term ‘coparenting.’ When I’m with my daughter, I’m 100 percent a mother, and when she’s with her dad, he’s 100 percent her dad,” Irina told Elle in March.

“My past relationship, it’s something that belongs to me, and it’s private,” she explained to the outlet. “It’s just a piece of my inner self that I don’t want to give away.”