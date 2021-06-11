Love is in the air. Kanye West and Irina Shayk are “smitten” with each other, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“Irina and Kanye are more than just a casual fling. They’re smitten and had the most fabulous time in France for his birthday,” the insider dishes. “While it was a short trip, they got to do lots of fun things, like fine dining and sightseeing.

Kanye, 44, jetted off to Provence, France, for his birthday and was spotted hanging out with Irina, 35, on June 8. They were also seen together coming back to the States just a day later.

The source adds, “They’re really enjoying their time together and he’s invited her to stay at his ranch in Wyoming over the summer.”

The Yeezy designer and the Russian model’s relationship comes hot amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian. Kim, 40, filed for divorce from Kanye in February after seven years of marriage. The “All Falls Down” rapper responded in April and asked for joint physical and legal custody of their children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

“While Kanye and Kim remain on civil terms, Irina has taken his mind off the divorce. He’s definitely moved on from Kim and is not looking back,” the source says.

In Touch confirmed that Kanye and Irina were an item on June 9 after being friends for years. A source revealed at the time that the pair recently got “even closer” and are “seeing where this goes.”

The insider also noted that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wasn’t shocked by news of the pairing. “Kim heard about the rumors that he was pursuing Irina. She wasn’t surprised,” the insider said. “He’s always loved her look, and she’s a supermodel. Kanye loves the fashion and modeling world, so this makes complete sense.”

Before moving on to Kanye, Irina was in a relationship with Bradley Cooper, with whom she shares a daughter named Lea.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Bradley, 46, and Irina began dating in the spring of 2015 and later welcomed Lea in March 2017. The Hangover star and the catwalk queen kept their relationship mostly private, with the Victoria’s Secret angel telling Glamour UK in February 2019 she wanted to keep her relationship out of the spotlight prior to their split announcement that June.

On June 10, Bradley stepped out with his daughter for the first time since news of Kanye and Irina’s romance. The Star is Born director enjoyed a brisk afternoon walk in New York City while carrying Lea in his arms. Another source told In Touch that Bradley hopes the relationship will “fizzle out quickly.”