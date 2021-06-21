Kanye West and Irina Shayk are still going strong! The rapper “loves all the publicity he’s getting about dating” the Russian supermodel, a source exclusively reveals to In Touch.

“He truly is into her and he wants the whole world to know about it. That’s just how he is. They’ve been friends for a while and he’s happy they’ve moved it forward,” the insider explains. “He’s hoping to step it up, to get even closer.”

The source continues, “They both want to see where this romance goes. No one is rushing into anything. Kanye would like things to move quicker, but they’ve decided to take things slow, one day at a time.”

Things between Irina, 35, and the “Stronger” singer, 44, have been getting hot and heavy lately. Ever since the duo was spotted hanging out in Provence, France, together on June 8, they can’t seem to stay away from each other. In Touch confirmed the couple was dating on June 9.

Another source previously told In Touch that the pair are trying to make their “long-distance” relationship work.

“With Irina based in New York and Kanye traveling from Wyoming to Los Angeles, they decided to date long-distance and navigate it from there,” the insider dished.

The source added, “The good thing is that they both have busy lives, which keeps things interesting. They text and FaceTime often and have plans to meet up in New York.”

“Irina might take more trips to L.A., as long as [daughter Lea] doesn’t have school, but moving there permanently isn’t a discussion, not yet anyway. Bradley [Cooper] wouldn’t be too happy about that, he wants Lea raised away far away from Hollywood,” the insider said.

Irina shares her 4-year-old daughter with the Hangover star, 46. The former couple split in 2019 after four years together.

Kanye and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, separated earlier this year after the SKIMs CEO filed for divorce in February.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

In part 1 of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, Kim, 40, opened up about her divorce from the Yeezy designer and their “coparenting relationship” on June 17.

“It was not like one specific thing that happened on either part,” Kim told host Andy Cohen. “I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision, and in no way would I want someone to think I didn’t give it my all or I didn’t try.”

The KKW Beauty mogul added that she and her estranged husband have an “amazing coparenting” dynamic to raise their four children — North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.