Unbothered. Kim Kardashian “wasn’t surprised” by her estranged husband, Kanye West, moving on with Bradley Cooper‘s ex Irina Shayk, an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

“Kim heard about the rumors that he was pursuing Irina. She wasn’t surprised,” the source explains. “He’s always loved her look, and she’s a supermodel. Kanye loves the fashion and modeling world, so this makes complete sense.”

The insider also notes that both the Yeezy founder, 44, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, wanted to be seen rebounding in the public eye. “Kanye wanted to be the first one to move on with someone new. Actually, Kim did too,” the source says. “She wasn’t going to be seen out publicly on dates until Kanye was. It wasn’t an official plan between them, but they did talk about it. It was a weird, show of respect thing.”

Despite the tension surrounding Kimye’s divorce, “Kim has nothing against Irina,” the insider adds.

“Who knows how serious this will become, but Kim thinks it’s healthy for Kanye to move on,” the source says. “The rest of the Kardashians are happy for him too. This was bound to happen. Now, all eyes are on Kim and whom she’ll be seen out and about with.”

On Tuesday, June 8, the Yeezus artist and the runway model, 35, were spotted enjoying a romantic stroll together in Provence, France. The day of their cozy outing also happened to be Kanye’s 44th birthday — so it appears things are at least serious enough between them for the rapper to spend his special day with Irina. One day later, In Touch confirmed the couple were officially dating.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

One thing the Life of Pablo rapper and the Russian native have in common is that they are both parents. Irina and Bradley, 46, share 4-year-old daughter Lea, while Kanye shares 7-year-old daughter North, 5-year-old son Saint, 3-year-old daughter Chicago and 2-year-old son Psalm with Kim.

The KKW Beauty founder filed for divorce in February from the Chicago native after nearly seven years of marriage. Both parties cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split and are seeking joint legal and physical custody of their four children. In April, an insider told In Touch that the coparents were “striving to be amicable” amid the proceedings.