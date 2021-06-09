Let it run its course? Bradley Cooper is hoping the romance brewing between ex Irina Shayk and Kanye West “fizzles out quickly” for the former couple’s daughter Lea’s sake, an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

“It‘s only a matter of time before [all of the hype] spills over into his daughter Lea’s life,” the source tells In Touch of Bradley’s response to the Yeezy fashion designer and Russian supermodel’s recent outing in Provence on Wednesday, June 9, after another source confirmed Irina and Kanye are now dating amid the rapper’s divorce from Kim Kardashian. “[Bradley is] very protective of his daughter.”

“Bradley is happy that Irina is dating,” the insider clarifies to In Touch. “What he’s not happy about is who she is dating. He hates all the publicity she’s getting and will continue to get because she’s now with Kanye.”

Kayne, 44, and Irina, 35, have been garnering attention ever since romance rumors started swirling in April. At the end of the month, Irina was photographed rocking a Balenciaga x Yeezy DMX tribute T-shirt, and since then, the stunner and Kanye were spotted together in Provence on Kanye’s birthday.

Bradley, 46, and Irina began seeing each other in the spring of 2015 and later welcomed Lea in March 2017. The A-listers kept their relationship mostly private, with the Victoria’s Secret angel telling Glamour UK in February 2019 she preferred to keep her love life out of the limelight prior to their split announcement that June.

“Bradley knows better than anyone how a celebrity romance can get completely out of hand. His friendship with Lady Gaga is the perfect example,” the insider tells In Touch after their costarring roles in the 2018 film A Star is Born ignited romance rumors. “Bradley was already concerned about Lea getting recognized or labeled for being his and Irina’s daughter. But now with Kanye, that’s an entirely different level of celebrity. He doesn’t want that for Lea.”

The American Sniper actor is “already a very hands-on parent to Lea,” the insider says, before adding that now “he‘s going to step that up even more” and “be around her 24-7.”