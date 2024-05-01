Gypsy Blanchard Calls Her Life a 'Different Form of Prison'

A teaser for the upcoming Lifetime documentary Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup dropped on Wednesday, May 1, and showed convicted felon Gypsy Rose Blanchard having trouble adjusting to life outside of prison.

“I do not feel free,” Gypsy, 32, told the cameras. “I feel like I am in a different form of prison.”

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup follows Gypsy as she navigates her freedom after serving roughly eight years in prison for her involvement in the murder of ​her mother, DeeDee Blanchard.

“Millions have followed Gypsy’s story and are invested in seeing what is in store for her next,” Elaine Frontain Bryant, executive VP and head of programming for A&E, Lifetime and LMN, said in a press release in February. “After a lifetime of trauma and serving her time, we are all rooting for Gypsy to embrace all that life has to offer and become the woman she always wanted to be.”

“You know my story,” Gypsy said in the trailer. “Now, let’s see what I do with my life.”

The Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup teaser shows how Gypsy’s rise to fame has affected her life after prison as strangers stop her and estranged husband Ryan Anderson on the street to take photos. She added that she was “getting a huge culture shock.”

“Everyone’s just gone Gypsy crazy,” the Louisiana native said in a voiceover.

Gypsy also discussed the messages she’s received from the public via social media, including death threats, and she asked someone off screen, “Am I at risk for dangerous people?”

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

The Lifetime documentary teaser also showed Gypsy enjoying time with her family, as well as her consultation with a doctor for rhinoplasty.

“This time that I’m having with my family, this is what I was looking forward to,” Gypsy confessed as she sat on a bed.

However, the former prison inmate appeared to struggle with accepting herself and she told someone, “I don’t want to be me.”

Fans will also seemingly get a glimpse at some of the buildup to the end of Gypsy and Ryan’s relationship. In one scene, Ryan, 37, told his estranged wife that “not everyday was a fairytale.”

On March 28, 2024, Gypsy revealed via a private Facebook message ​obtained by People that she and Ryan had parted ways two years after getting married.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life,” she wrote in the post. “Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am.”

After news of their split broke, Gypsy was spotted with her ex-fiancé, Ken Urker. On Tuesday, April 30, TMZ confirmed that she and Ken, 31, were officially back together.

“After reconnecting earlier this month, we realized that our love for each other is simply undeniable, and life is too short to not take a chance,” Gypsy told TMZ. “We have a history that made for the perfect foundation for a new beginning. We are together and in a wonderful place in our relationship. We know it is going to be a long road ahead but are excited for the future.”