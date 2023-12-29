Following her release from prison on Thursday, December 28, Gypsy Rose Blanchard‘s husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, is looking forward to spoiling her, as they’ll finally be living together for the first time in their marriage. That includes a big date night.

“That night is when I’m going to get her to myself and have a romantic night out and take her on her first date,” Ryan told People on Friday, December 29, adding, “Gypsy’s never been on a real date where you go and sit somewhere and eat and go to a movie or do whatever.”

“Of course, I have presents that I bought her and stuff. So, we’re going to have a nice little get together. Then, the day after, Gypsy has a spa day planned,”he continued.

That’s not all, as Blanchard, 32, will be treated to her favorite food thanks to the Louisiana special education teacher. “My gumbo. I’m from Louisiana and Gypsy loves my gumbo, so I plan on making a big gumbo for everybody. That’s what she wants,” Ryan told the publication.

Blanchard was released after serving seven years of a 10-year sentence in Missouri’s Chillicothe Correctional Center, in connection with the 2015 murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. Despite being an adult, her mother had raised her as a juvenile claiming she had leukemia, muscular dystrophy and numerous other ailments of which she was not afflicted.

Blanchard was confined to a wheelchair despite being able to walk. It was later determined she was the victim of Dee Dee’s Munchausen ​syndrome by proxy, a mental illness and a form of child abuse where “the caretaker of a child, most often a mother, either makes up fake symptoms or causes real symptoms to make it look like the child is sick,” according to Medline Plus.

She convinced then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn to stab Dee Dee to death while she slept.

Blanchard and Anderson married on July 26, 2022, at Chillicothe Correctional Center after two years of dating. They began an initial correspondence that led to their love story.

“You’ve got to think, with her mom the one time she met up with Nick, it was at a movie theater and she didn’t even get to sit with him. Her main thing is, ‘I’ve never been on a real date,'” Ryan told the publication. “So, she’s going to get all gussied up and so am I, and I’m going to take her to a nice little candlelight place. That’s what I want to do.”

A whole new life awaits Blanchard, who was not allowed conjugal visits with her husband while behind bars. “I don’t even know what it’s like to live with a man,” she told People, while Ryan added, “It’s going to be different, but it’s something we look forward to.”