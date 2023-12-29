Gypsy Rose Blanchard has shared her ​first Instagram post following her Thursday, December 28, release from prison.

“First selfie of freedom!” Blanchard, 32, captioned her ​photo, which was posted on Friday, December 29.

Supporters of the Louisiana native flocked to the comments of the post, which garnered more than 205,000 likes and 14,000 comments within the first hour, to wish her well on her life outside of prison.

“she’s free and fabulous,” one user commented below the selfie.

“yaaay girl ! I hope you have nothing but wonderful loving and beautiful life,” another wrote, in part.

“YO ALEXA PLAY FIRST DAY OUT BY TEE GRIZZLEY,” a third person commented.

Blanchard had previously been posting on her official Instagram account, which was created in August, from behind bars. Posts leading up to her release included trailers of her upcoming docuseries, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, airing on Lifetime beginning January 5, 2024, and promotion for her forthcoming memoir, Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom, which comes out January 9, 2024.

The selfie came only one day after Blanchard was released from prison early after serving 85 percent of her 10-year sentence. She was seen the previous day exiting the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri carrying two trash bags of her belongings and a pillow as she met her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, according to photos obtained by People.

Ryan, 37, and Blanchard spent her first night of freedom in a “budget hotel,” as reported by the Daily Mail.

Blanchard admitted to People in an interview from prison shortly before her release that she was “ready for freedom.” “I’m ready to expand and I think that goes for every facet of my life,” she said.

“When I’m at home with my family, with my husband’s arms around me and I’m surrounded by my loved ones, that is when I will be happy,” she added.

Speaking about her participation in the upcoming docuseries, Blanchard told the outlet, “I want to make sure that people in abusive relationships do not resort to murder. It may seem like every avenue is closed off but there is always another way. Do anything, but don’t take this course of action.”

Blanchard pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, in July 2016 as part of a plea agreement. She was officially granted parole in September, after serving ​seven years for her role in the crime. Her ex-boyfriend and ​coconspirator in the killing of Dee Dee, Nicholas Godejohn, is currently serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole after being convicted of first-degree murder.