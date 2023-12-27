Gypsy Rose Blanchard plans to move in with her husband, Ryan Anderson, after she is released from prison.

Blanchard, 32, tied the knot with Ryan, 37, during a prison wedding last June. She and the Louisiana-based teacher are “in love,” she told People during an interview published on Wednesday, December 27.

The felon will be released from jail on Thursday, December 28, after serving eight years behind bars for her role in the June 2015 murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. Blanchard and her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, were convicted of second- and first-degree murder, respectively, for co-conspiring to kill her mother so they could be together. Godejohn is currently serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for his part in the crime.

Speaking ahead of the release of her new docuseries, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, which premieres on Lifetime on January 5, Blanchard said she hopes viewers will learn from her tragic story.

“I want to make sure that people in abusive relationships do not resort to murder,” she told People. “It may seem like every avenue is closed off but there is always another way. Do anything, but don’t take this course of action.”

ABC/YouTube

Blanchard is widely thought to have been a victim of a rare form of child abuse called Munchausen by Proxy Syndrome. She spent her childhood visiting countless doctors and hospitals, believing she had a plethora of serious illnesses ranging from cancer to muscular dystrophy. Her mother successfully convinced her, and their tight-knit community, that she was deathly ill to gain attention and charity from others. In reality, the young girl was perfectly healthy.

Blanchard — who spent her entire childhood in a wheelchair — later admitted that she knew she could walk all along. However, she began questioning her own health after realizing her mother was lying to others about her having seizures.

Eventually, Blanchard would uncover the depths of her mother’s deception. Not only did she have a clean bill of health, but she was years older than what Dee Dee had told her and doctors.

Upon her release from prison, Blanchard plans to shake off her dark past and move forward with her life with Ryan. The hardcore Taylor Swift fan previously spoke about her dream to meet the pop superstar, claiming Taylor’s music got her through tough times.

In November, Blanchard told TMZ that the Grammy winner’s song “Eyes Open” helped her survive the trauma of her mother’s abuse. She added at the time that she planned to attend the December 31 Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium, just three days after her release, and that she hoped to meet the singer there.