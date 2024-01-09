Gypsy Rose Blanchard revealed her plans to get her first tattoo less than two weeks after she was released from prison.

“There’s this symbol, and it’s called a Unalome,” Gypsy, 32, explained about the ink she wants to get while appearing on the Monday, January 9 episode of “The Viall Files” podcast. “Basically, it’s a little squiggly line, that basically means that the path to enlightenment and a self-awareness is mixed with twists and turns, but it doesn’t make it any less beautiful.”

The Louisiana native explained that her stepmom, Kristy Blanchard, also plans to get the matching tattoo with her. Kristy has had a close relationship with her stepdaughter for most of her life, and she started dating Gypsy’s dad, Rod, when his and Dee Dee Blanchard’s daughter was just six months old.

Gypsy told hosts Nick Viall and Natalie Joy that her tattoo will be placed on the back of her neck, though she didn’t reveal where Kristy is getting her ink. She also shared that her cousin Bobby Pitre, who is a tattoo artist, will be giving them the tattoos in the next two weeks.

The general public first got to know Gypsy during her involvement in Dee Dee’s murder in 2015. She and her then-boyfriend, Nicholas “Nick” Godejohn, created a plan to kill Dee Dee after Gypsy learned that her mother had lied to her about having several illnesses.

Dee Dee forced Gypsy to undergo various unnecessary medical procedures throughout her childhood, while it was later concluded that she was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy. The Cleveland Clinic defines the condition as “a mental illness in which a person acts as if an individual he or she is caring for has a physical or mental illness when the person is not really sick.”

Gypsy was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison in July 2016. However, she was released on early parole on December 28, 2023 after she spent eight years behind bars. Meanwhile, Nicholas, 34, was sentenced to serve a life in prison without the possibility of parole after he was found guilty of first-degree murder.

While she is currently enjoying her life of freedom, court documents obtained by TMZ on January 5 revealed that Gypsy is not allowed to have any contact with Nicholas during her parole. Her parole conditions state that she is not allowed to write, email, text or communicate in any way with Nick as he remains at Potosi Correctional Center in Missouri.

Courtesy of Gypsy Rose Blanchard/Instagram

Not only has Gypsy taken the opportunity to introduce herself to fans on a personal level during her current press tour, but she also revealed her state of mind during Dee Dee’s death. “It was panic, desperation,” she told People on January 3. “Because I was facing yet another surgery pretty soon, and I really did not want to have the surgery.”

According to Gypsy, Dee Dee wanted her to have a neck surgery that would look at her “vocal cords” and “voice box” to “figure out why [her] voice is so high-pitched.”

“And they thought the doctors attributed that to maybe a breathing issue,” she told the outlet. “So they were going to do surgery on my larynx, and at that point, I was just not having it. I’m like, ‘I do not want to have the surgery.’ I expressed that to my mother.”

Gypsy said she realized that her life “[needed] to change” when Dee Dee refused to have a discussion about the procedure.