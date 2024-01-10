Joey King, who played Gypsy Rose Blanchard in The Act, said she’s “happy” for the Louisiana native after her release from prison.

“I’m so happy that she’s released,” Joey, 24, told photographers while she was hiking on Monday, January 8. “I’m so happy for her. She deserves freedom.” The actress didn’t answer questions about whether she had spoken to Gypsy, 32, since her release.

Joey was nominated for an Emmy Award, Golden Globe Award and Screen Actors Guild Award for her portrayal of Gypsy in the 2019 Hulu show. Patricia Arquette played Gypsy’s mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, in the limited series. She previously gave her thoughts on Gypsy’s release from prison.

“I just hope she has a happy life and I hope people online are kind to her,” the actress, 55, shared. “This is a very surreal world. She’s had a surreal life since the very beginning and a lot of difficulties, so I hope people are gentle with her.”

In 2015, Gypsy’s then-boyfriend, Nick Godejohn, stabbed Dee Dee to death. He was found guilty of first-degree murder in 2018. Gypsy pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2016 for conspiring with Nick, 34, to have Dee Dee killed.

In the years since, Gypsy has detailed the years of alleged abuse that she faced at the hands of her mother, who suffered from Munchausen by Proxy Syndrome. Dee Dee led those around her to believe that her child was sick with various medical conditions, including leukemia. She forced her daughter, who could walk, to use a wheelchair and shaved her head to make it seem like she was undergoing chemotherapy. Gypsy also claimed that Dee Dee chained her to a bed after she tried to run away from home.

Gypsy was sentenced to 10 years in prison after entering her guilty plea. She was released on December 28, 2023, on parole after serving eight years of her sentence.

Now, she is acclimating to her new life with her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson. Gypsy met Ryan, 37, after he wrote her a letter while she was behind bars.

“I remember telling her what her story meant to me and on the second page I just let her have it,” Ryan revealed. “I told her everything about me. She told me the main reason [she chose to respond] was because I was from [her home state] Louisiana. So I credit that as being the most important thing.”

The couple continued to write back and forth for more than a year before they finally met in person in 2021. They tied the knot in July 2022, while Gypsy was in the midst of her prison sentence.