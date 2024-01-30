New year, new her! Gypsy Rose Blanchard debuted a new haircut just one month after she was released from prison, encouraging her social media followers to “express” themselves with their appearance.

Gypsy, 32, took to TikTok on Sunday, January 28, to share a slideshow that featured photos from her haircut experience. The first photo captured her showing off her shorter hair, while a second picture showed a few inches of her hair that had been cut off on a table.

“It’s never too late to start reinventing yourself, even if it is something subtle like a new hairstyle,” she wrote alongside the clip. “To all the girls, boys, and non-binary … enjoy life, express yourself in whatever creative ways makes you happy. Life is too short to hide your beauty. Let the world see you shine!”

In addition to sharing the empowering message, Gypsy posted another video to explain that she cut her hair for a good cause. “So what I’ve been wanting to do for a very long time is to donate my hair to a charity that makes wigs for people that have hair loss or that are going through cancer,” she told her followers in the clip.

“I have had my own personal experience with hair loss not by means of health reasons, but if you know my story, you’re very familiar with those reasons why,” Gypsy said, referring to her experience as a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy.

After noting that she was donating her hair to The Great Cut, which is a charity that provides hair replacements to kids who experienced hair loss due to medical issues, Gypsy encouraged her followers to also donate their hair to the organization of their choice.

Following her involvement with the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, in 2015, Gypsy served eight years out of a 10-year sentence at Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri. She was released on December 28, 2023, and has quickly learned to embrace her life in the spotlight with her husband, Ryan Anderson, whom she wed in 2022 while behind bars.

Gypsy opened up about her first few weeks out of prison while exclusively speaking to In Touch, revealing that she has been enjoying “a lot of quality time with family and friends” and “learning how to cook with my mother-in-law.”

Courtesy of Gypsy Rose Blanchard/TikTok

“I want to reinvent myself, show them who I am now and start a new life,” she added about her goals.

While Gypsy has quickly adapted to her life of freedom, she admitted that living in the spotlight has been overwhelming. “I feel like a baby bird on the internet. I’m very new to social media, so when I comment or like someone’s post, I have to realize it will be seen by millions of people,” she explained. “I have this huge platform, which I can use for good. It’s kind of like a superpower.”

“On the downside, there are people making fake accounts in my name scamming people,” Gypsy continued. “There’s a rumor that I’m pregnant, which is not true at all.”