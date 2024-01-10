Gypsy Rose Blanchard said that her late mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, wasn’t depicted accurately in the media following her high-profile murder.

“I’ve wanted to put out something that was very accurate. I wanted to put out something that was the truth,” Gypsy, 32, said during a press conference for The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard on Tuesday, January 9. “So much of what has already been put out there was either by people that honestly … they just didn’t know the ins and outs of my case or my life.”

Gypsy added that she was the best “source” to recount what happened leading up to Dee Dee’s 2015 murder.

The Louisiana native went on to explain that it was important for her to correct the way Dee Dee was “portrayed” in other shows and podcasts she wasn’t involved in.

“I think people tend to forget that my mom, or at least maybe they don’t even know, that the reason why she was able to snowblind the doctor so much, and the community, is because she was so friendly,” Gypsy explained. “So in the shows, they’re portraying her as like mean all the time. And that’s not how she was.”

She recalled that her mother could be “very charming” and “very relatable,” adding that she was a big hugger and loved to cook for others. “Her personality was bubbly and friendly to the outside world,” Gypsy said. “And then what you see behind closed doors is her hitting me, calling me names and the abuse.”

Throughout her childhood, Dee Dee forced Gypsy to undergo various unnecessary medical procedures. After Gypsy and her then-boyfriend, Nicholas “Nick” Godejohn, orchestrated a scheme to kill Dee Dee in 2015, it was concluded that she was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy. The condition is defined as “a mental illness in which a person acts as if an individual he or she is caring for has a physical or mental illness when the person is not really sick,” according to The Cleveland Clinic.

In 2016, Gypsy was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison and was released eight years later on early parole on December 28, 2023. Meanwhile, Nicholas, 34, is currently serving a life sentence in prison without the possibility of parole after he was found guilty of first-degree murder.

Lifetime Network

Just one day before she was released from prison, Gypsy admitted that Dee Dee didn’t deserve to die. “She was a sick woman and unfortunately I wasn’t educated enough to see that,” she told People in an interview published on December 27. “She deserved to be where I am, sitting in prison doing time for criminal behavior.”

She then admitted she wishes she could redo how she dealt with Dee Dee after learning that her mother had lied to her about several things, including her illnesses and real age.

“I don’t know if I would go back to when I was a child and tell my aunts and uncles that I’m not sick and mommy makes me sick,” Gypsy said. “Or if I would travel back to just the point of that conversation with Nick and tell him, ‘You know what, I’m going to go tell the police everything.’ I kind of struggle with that.”

The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard will re-air on Lifetime Friday, January 12, at 6 p.m. ET and Sunday, January 14, at 10 a.m. ET.