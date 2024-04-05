Gypsy Rose Blanchard Schedules Nose Job Amid Separation

New nose, who dis? Gypsy Rose Blanchard revealed that she is undergoing a nose job ​to achieve a new look around three months after she was released from prison.

The 32-year-old told People that she was “preparing to undergo rhinoplasty to change the shape and appearance of her nose.”

“I’m going through a personal transformation journey currently and that includes a physical one, too,” Gypsy said in an article published on Thursday, April 4. “Wish me luck with my surgery and watch the whole thing this summer on Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up.”

Gypsy’s close friend, Nadiya Vizier, explained that the procedure was something the Louisiana native had been wanting for some time.

“She said she’s a bit nervous, but she’s happy it’s going to be done,” Nadiya told People. “The main thing is that she wanted a more feminine looking nose. She just wants to fix it up and give it a more feminine look.”

Nadiya continued, “My main message is to just, people need to let her live, let her experience, if they know that she’s doing something good or wrong, let her experience that. Let her learn from it. I feel like in a way, people are still trying to control her.”

KatRam / Getty Images

The news of Gypsy’s nose job comes just one day after she was spotted holding hands with her ex-fiancé, Ken Urker.

Photos exclusively obtained by In Touch on Thursday, April 4, showed Gypsy and Ken enjoying a smoke break outside of a Dollar General. Earlier in the week eyewitnesses reported to TMZ that Gypsy and Ken were spotted at Sailor Bob’s Tattoo shop in Cut Off, Louisiana, on Monday, April 1, where they both got inked with identical designs of a Husky on their arms.

Ken’s mom, Raina Williams later confirmed the news of the matching tattoos to People on Tuesday, April 2.

“They’re very cool. Ken is just being a supportive friend to her and that’s it,” Raina told the outlet. She later added, “As of right now, there is [sic] no plans on a romantic scale right now.”

Ken and Gypsy’s outings surprised many as she had only announced her decision to separate from her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson days earlier.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life,” Gypsy wrote on March 28 in a private Facebook post obtained by People. “Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am.”