She’s smitten! Gwen Stefani rocked her boyfriend Blake Shelton’s sweatshirt via Instagram on Monday, February 17. The “Hollaback Girl” singer, 50, sported a black hooded pullover which featured a steer head skull along with a globe and wings. Additionally, Gwen added a heart message with “xoxo” written near her face.

Clearly, the blonde babe can’t get enough of the 43-year-old country star as she wore a pair of Vans with Blake’s face on them in December. In the sweet clip, Gwen had her feet up while she jammed out to their latest duet, “Nobody But You,” while getting her hair and makeup done.

It seems like the couple — who have been dating since 2015 after they met on The Voice — are in a great spot these days. So much so, the audience felt the chemistry between the Hollywood A-listers on stage at the 2020 Grammy Awards, which aired on January 26. During their performance, the musical artists couldn’t stop looking at one another while singing their hit song.

Even though the pair has collaborated in the past, they got candid about their feelings toward one another this time around. “Don’t have to leave this town to see the world / ‘Cause there’s something that I gotta do / I don’t wanna look back in thirty years and wonder who you’re married to.” Blake sings. “Wanna say it now, wanna make it clear / For only you and God to hear / When you love someone, they say you set ‘em free / But that ain’t gonna work for me.”

In the chorus, they both sing, “I don’t wanna live without you / I don’t wanna dream about you / Wanna wake up with you next to me (Next to me) / I don’t wanna go down any other road now / I don’t wanna love nobody but you (I don’t wanna love nobody) / Lookin’ in your eyes now, if I had to die now / I don’t want nobody but you / I don’t wanna love nobody but you (You) / I don’t wanna love nobody but you.”

One night before the star-studded event, the two attended Warner Music’s pre-Grammys party on Thursday, January 23, where they were in good spirits and smiled for the photographers on the red carpet. The Oklahoma native “kept smiling and couldn’t keep his hands off of her,” an eyewitness exclusively told In Touch at the time.

For her part, Gwen had a “massive smile on her face,” the onlooker noted. “Blake looked so proud to be with her. They were just in their own little worlds, holding hands and so excited to get inside the party.”

Gwen and Blake have been making their rounds at several awards shows, and in November, the two seemed to be enjoying each other’s company at the People’s Choice Awards. “He looked so proud leading his lady around a busy ballroom — seconds before the show started,” a second source told In Touch exclusively. “The happy couple continued to dote on each other throughout the night. During a break, Gwen and Blake were whispering to each other. She was cracking up, he was nodding along.”

We love seeing #Gwake still going strong!