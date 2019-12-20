Now that’s what we call love! Gwen Stefani shared a photo to her Instagram Story of herself rocking some new kicks with a rather familiar design on Thursday, December 20. The 50-year-old wore a pair of Vans adorned with non-other than her man Blake Shelton’s face while grooving to their new duet “Nobody But You.” Literal couple goals.

The blonde beauty kicked her feet up while in hair and makeup to show off her new shoes. The section of their song sang, “I don’t want to live without you, I don’t want to even breath. I don’t want to dream about you, want to wake up with you next to me. I don’t want to go down any other way.”

Courtesy Gwen Stefani/Instagram

The rocker chick and her country crooner released their duet on December 13, and so far it’s been a real hit, just like anything this A-list couple does together. Fans can’t wait for these two to get engaged and they are not the only ones putting pressure on the hot duo.

When Blake, 43, made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Ellen, 61, reminded him that time’s a-wastin.’ “I gave you a clock. Remember that clock? To remind you time is ticking,” she said to the singer on December 13, referring to the gift she gave him last time he was a guest on her show. When the comedienne suggested Blake got down on one knee in front of her studio audience, he wasn’t opposed to the idea.

“You know, I gotta say that we couldn’t be happier, and we’ve never been doing better,” he told Entertainment Tonight in July. “Obviously, that’s gotta lead somewhere.”

Back in November, the power couple seemed smitten at the People’s Choice Awards. “He looked so proud leading his lady around a busy ballroom — seconds before the show started,” an onlooker exclusively told In Touch. “The happy couple continued to dote on each other throughout the night. During a break, Gwen and Blake were whispering to each other. She was cracking up, he was nodding along.” We love when couples support each other, and if shoes with your partner’s face on it doesn’t say love, then we don’t know what does!