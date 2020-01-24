Picture perfect! Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton took the red carpet by storm at the Warner Music’s pre-Grammys party on Thursday, January 23. The couple were in good spirits as they held hands for photos. Blake, 43, “kept smiling and couldn’t keep his hands off of her,” an onlooker tells In Touch exclusively.

The 50-year-old had a “massive smile on her face,” as well, the eyewitness adds. “Blake looked so proud to be with her.” The source notes the two wouldn’t separate, even for solo shots and appeared to be in a hurry to get to the festivities. “They were just in their own little worlds holding hands and so excited to get inside to the party.”

The blonde beauty looked stunning as she rocked her iconic red lip and bold eyeliner. She wore a sheer minidress that had gorgeous appliques in all the right places. For a change, she kept her ice blonde hair pulled back but still maintained her classic edge with thigh-high patent leather boots. For Blake’s part, he stayed true to himself and wore blue jeans and a pair of cowboy boots. The hunk added a navy blazer to his country vibe.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The duo is set to perform at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26. Blake took to Instagram to tease his upcoming duet. “Nobody but you, @gwenstefani that I’d want to share this year’s @recordingacademy #GRAMMYs stage with!” he captioned a photo shared on Tuesday, January 7. “Tune in — January 26th to watch our performance!”

His lady also seemed hype about her upcoming performance. “@blakeshelton never in my wildest dreams could I imagine this!” she shared on her grid with some telling hashtags. “#YesPlease #MyFavoriteCountrySinger #NobodyButYou.”

The two released their third song together in early December. “Don’t have to leave this town to see the world / ‘Cause there’s something that I gotta do / I don’t wanna look back in thirty years and wonder who you’re married to.” Blake sings. “Wanna say it now, wanna make it clear / For only you and God to hear / When you love someone, they say you set ‘em free / But that ain’t gonna work for me.”

Aside from the romantic lyrics, they are head over heels in the flesh. Back in November, the two were spotted getting cozy at the People’s Choice Awards and they seemed so in love. “He looked so proud leading his lady around a busy ballroom — seconds before the show started,” an onlooker told In Touch exclusively. “The happy couple continued to dote on each other throughout the night. During a break, Gwen and Blake were whispering to each other. She was cracking up, he was nodding along.”