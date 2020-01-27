Couples who perform together? #Heart-eyes! Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton absolutely killed their duet at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26. The two sang their new song “Nobody But You.” They released their track in early December 2019, and we can’t get enough of the tune and their love for each other.

While the hot couple performed, they couldn’t stop looking at one another. Blake, 43, played the guitar while Gwen rocked out. Prior to hitting the Grammys stage, Blake teased their performance on Instagram. “Nobody but you, @gwenstefani that I’d want to share this year’s @recordingacademy #GRAMMYs stage with!” he wrote on Tuesday, January 7. “Tune-in Jan. 26th to watch our performance!”

Photo by Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Gwen also shared the exciting news on her feed, writing, “@blakeshelton never in my wildest dreams could I imagine this!” We could tell she was ecstatic from her cute hashtags. “#YesPlease #MyFavoriteCountrySinger #NobodyButYou.”

Of course, fans were thrilled to learn about their upcoming act at the hottest night in music. “Ahhhhhh! Can’t wait to watch ya’ll, love you guys,” one user commented on Blake’s post with some loving emojis. “Watching just for this performance, my faves,” another added. “Awesome couple singing an awesome song,” a third chimed in.

There’s no question these two are head over heels for each other. The couple packed on the PDA in their new music video for their latest jam. While they sing separately at the start of the clip, they come together for some mushy moments on the couch and for a bite at a restaurant.

The couple’s love for one another translates off screen as well. Back in November, they were spotted looking smitten at the People’s Choice Awards. “He looked so proud leading his lady around a busy ballroom — seconds before the show started,” an onlooker told In Touch exclusively. “The happy couple continued to dote on each other throughout the night. During a break, Gwen and Blake were whispering to each other. She was cracking up, he was nodding along.” Nothing like a Hollywood couple who defies the odds!