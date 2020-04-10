How Cardi B and Offset, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, and More Couples Are Spending Quarantine
Faced with being stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic, many celebrity couples are turning to social media to stay entertained — and share every moment of their lives with fans. From Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani‘s jam session to Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin‘s dance routines to Cardi B and Offset creating memorable viral moments, you can see how these famous duos are spending their time in self-isolation (together) in our video, above!