Faced with being stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic, many celebrity couples are turning to social media to stay entertained — and share every moment of their lives with fans. From Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani‘s jam session to Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin‘s dance routines to Cardi B and Offset creating memorable viral moments, you can see how these famous duos are spending their time in self-isolation (together) in our video, above!

Shutterstock