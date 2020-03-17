Mullets for solidarity? Blake Shelton took to Twitter to announce his decision to bring back his iconic hairstyle in the throes of the coronavirus pandemic and the various cancellations around the world. With the influence of girlfriend Gwen Stefani, the 43-year-old explained why he chose to rock the throwback look on Tuesday, March 17.

“I have an announcement. With basically EVERYTHING I had scheduled being canceled for the foreseeable [future], @gwenstefani and I have made a decision together,” he began his tweet. “I am growing my mullet back as a symbol of hope or some s–t like that … anyway, it’s coming back! For real. Stay tuned …”

Courtesy of Blake Shelton

Fans replied to the news with mixed feelings, many of which referred to the boredom some people are experiencing while in quarantine for the coronavirus. “OMG the apocalypse is really here,” one user responded with several laughing emojis. “Can’t wait to see this!” Another added, “Gwen, don’t let him do it!” While a third reiterated, “Quarantine giving y’all WAY too much free thinking time please.”

While life in quarantine isn’t ideal, it looks like the hot couple is making the best of the current situation. Luckily, Gwen has Blake to lean on and help out with her kids. “He is a good dad. He’s been helping me out a lot,” Gwen said of the country star in September 2019 during an appearance on the Today show. “I literally get to the point where I’m like, ‘You’ve got to get home. Come help!’ It’s hard.”

As for what Gwen’s children think of her man, “They feel like they have two dads,” a source exclusively told In Touch. Considering Blake is a big kid, we imagine they have a lot of fun together. “Blake loves getting dirty with the boys. They’re always playing basketball or running around,” a source told Us Weekly in May 2019. When the blended family spends time at his ranch in Oklahoma, “they love it … because it’s just the five of them out on the land, hunting or hiking.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, In Touch Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.