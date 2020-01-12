Proud twin! Counting On star Jana Duggar took to Instagram on Sunday, January 12, to share a sweet tribute to her twin brother, John David Duggar, on his first birthday as a father. Not only did Jana, 30, gush over John David’s new role as a dad to his newborn daughter, Grace — whom he shares with wife Abbie Duggar (née Burnett) — but she also opened up about their twin bond.

“Ever since John and I were little we’ve been asked if we have that ‘twin thing.’ You know, the thing where you feel what the other one is feeling or know what the other one is thinking. 💭 ,” Jana started her tribute on Instagram. “Well, John, I’ve always answered that with a ‘no’ — but now I can honestly say that the day little Gracie was born I felt every bit of happiness that you did, so I guess it must be real! 🥰.”

Jana went on to open up about what it was like for her to see her brother become a father. “It’s so sweet watching you [and] Abbie as parents! You’re naturals! And the same qualities that have made you a wonderful brother will also make you an amazing dad,” she continued. “You are wise, tenderhearted, godly, and patient. You stand for what you believe in, you’ve always been one to think outside the box, and are always determined to finish what you’ve started. Being an aunt to your little girl is priceless. Being your twin is an honor. Happy birthday, John!!”

John David’s wife, Abbie, gave birth to their first child on Thursday, January 9. The couple later announced their baby girl’s birth via their joint Instagram account. But Jana wasn’t the only person in the Duggar family to share some birthday love for John David. Abbie, 27, took the time to share a very special tribute to her husband and daughter’s father.

“Happy Birthday John!!! 🥳 You are the love of my life! Thank you for making my dreams come true. 💖,” she captioned a photo of her hubby. “You are selfless, quick to forgive, steady, generous, wise, creative, loving, gentle, affectionate and beyond sweet. ❤️❤️❤️ Thank you for reading the Bible and praying with me every day, and selflessly loving me like Jesus does. Happy 30th sweetheart!!!”