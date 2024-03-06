Garrison Brown Was 'Having Problems' With Ex Before Death

Sister Wives alum Robert Garrison Brown’s roommate has shared insight into how the reality star was doing prior to his death on Tuesday, March 5, revealing that he was “having problems” with his ex-girlfriend.

Robert’s roommate Addison said that the TLC star, who died at the age of 25 after an apparent suicide, “never said anything to him that would raise a red flag,” according to the police report obtained by In Touch on Wednesday, March 6. However, Addison told an officer that he was aware of Garrison’s issues with his ex and that he was “not a very happy person.”

Addison did not state which ex-girlfriend Garrison was having problems with, but he was previously known to be linked to Kylie Marshall in 2019 and another unidentified brunette woman during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Addison also stated that he and Garrison had “conversations about him being depressed lately,” the police report revealed. He noted that Garrison was an “alcoholic” and drank every night.

Garrison was found dead in his home in Flagstaff, Arizona, on Tuesday after an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” In Touch confirmed via a statement from the Flagstaff Police Department.

“On [March 5,] 2024, Flagstaff Police officers responded to a report of a death inside a home. Upon arrival officers met with a sibling, identified as “Gabe” [brother Gabriel Brown], and discovered Mr. Brown deceased as a result of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” the statement read. “At this time there is not any indication of foul play, and Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are investigating. There is no further information available at this time.”

Garrison Brown/Instagram

Garrison’s parents, Sister Wives stars Janelle Brown and Kody Brown, addressed their son’s death in a joint statement shared on their separate Instagram accounts.

“Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” Janelle, 54, wrote on March 5. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

The Brown family later shared another statement to thank fans for their support on Garrison’s Instagram page.

“Our beloved brother/son Robert (aka Garrison) passed late last night. We appreciate the love and support from all those who have given it,” the March 5 statement read. “We ask that everyone please respect our privacy and space through this hard time.”

Janelle previously expressed concern for Garrison’s mental health during an October 2023 episode of Sister Wives.

“[Garrison] just seems angry or sadder,” she said before adding, “He’s not as happy-go-lucky as he used to be.”

Five days before his death, Garrison took to Instagram to introduce the newest addition to his family, a third cat that he rescued.

“Newest edition to my home, Ms Buttons. She’s 9 years old and was on the line for euthanasia but my savior complex couldn’t suffice. #Crazycatlady,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself holding the gray feline.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).