This is heartbreaking. Azriel Clary — one of the former “girlfriends” of singer R. Kelly — alleged in a new interview that the performer put his victims through “degrading” abuse. “He beat me with a shoe … a size 12,” she claimed. “He beat me all over. Which felt like hours. And I was [hit] all the way from my neck down.”

“I met him when I was 17,” Azriel, 22, said. “Someone from his entourage came and gave me Robert’s number on a sheet of paper. And that was the start of everything.”

The Sun/News Licensing

“He makes everyone do very degrading stuff,” Azriel alleged. She said Kelly made people do those things on film and made them write about abusive acts and then sign the statements to keep them from speaking out about him. She claimed he made them write allegations involving crimes like molestation by family members — and even alleged he made some of the girls assault other, younger people.

“I think a lot of women are ashamed or embarrassed to come out because of stuff like that,” she said. “Because it will be incriminating them.” Kelly previously denied all allegations of abuse.

This is far from the first time that the young woman has spoken out against Kelly — she’s been doing so since she moved out of his Trump Tower Condo in November. Her story with the disgraced singer began when she attended one of his concerts in Orlando with her family and he picked her out of the crowd to go on stage.

Afterward, she began secretly communicating with him, and Azriel convinced her parents Kelly was going to help her with her music career — according to her parents, Alice and Angelo Clary, who were interviewed in Surviving R. Kelly.

Unfortunately, after Kelly convinced her parents to let Azriel to go on tour with him, the young woman slowly stopped staying in touch with them. “You couldn’t make calls without him knowing,” she said on camera. Azriel also claimed Kelly controlled everything from what the women around him wore to when they could go to the bathroom.

She got teary when she described not being able to see her brother or her dad while she was with Kelly — and how she still struggles with being able to be physically affectionate by hugging them even now. “It’s tough but I’m getting there,” Azriel said. We hope that she can find healing now that she’s out of his orbit.