If you are still shook by Surviving R. Kelly season 1, you are not alone. The docuseries has been talked about by millions — 26.8 million to be exact — with many saying it was necessary for justice to finally be served for the mounting evidence against R. Kelly starting in 1991. The once-beloved rapper has been dodging rape and child pornography allegations for years, but with the help of Surviving R. Kelly, people are finally listening.

Season 2 of the dramatic series will be nothing short of jaw-dropping. Now that his closest allies have left his side and are speaking out, this season is sure to be full of bombshells. Scroll below for what to expect to see in Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning.

Season 2 Takes a Deep Dive into R. Kelly’s Case

The new season takes a closer look at the charges against the singer, in addition to the threats and cover-ups he has made to save his name. The teaser states investigators have thanked the documentary for helping them build their case against the disgraced artist. The series also highlights the mass hysteria that occurred after the release of over 50 interviews. From the shooting at the premiere to the frenzy he walked through when he went to turn himself in. The doc covers it all.

AP/Shutterstock

Joycelyn Savage’s Parents Threatened By R. Kelly

When season 1 came to a close, Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary were still at the hands of R. Kelly and convinced they were in a loving relationship. Joycelyn father claimed R. Kelly’s former manager threatened to kill him and his whole family if they didn’t call off the search for their daughter. He has since been arrested.

Dominque Gardner Will Speak Her Truth

The trailer for Surviving R. Kelly ends with a bombshell. For those that watched season 1, you’ll remember Dominique Gardner’s mother, Michelle Kramer, feverishly tracking down her daughter till she finally helped her escape from R. Kelly’s grasp. The final seconds of the trailer end with a close up of Dominique’s face in the hot seat, “Dominique, you ready?” a voice said in the background. While we got to see her rescue on season 1, it looks like we are finally going to hear her side of the story in season 2.