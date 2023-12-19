Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes said they plan to spend the rest of their lives together and admitted that marriage is definitely a possibility.

“It’s under consideration,” Amy, 50, admitted on the “Amy and T.J. Podcast” on Tuesday, December 19. “We did not enter this relationship for fun or for ‘Let’s see what happens.’ We entered this relationship because we intended on spending our lives together. So whether or not we have some sort of legal, you know … I don’t know … button on it.”

Amy and T.J.’s relationship went public in November 2022. At the time, they were still married to Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, respectively. However, the GMA3 cohosts insisted that they were separated from their former spouses when their relationship began.

“We both have two marriages under our belts, so it’s not something we’re racing to or rushing towards,” Amy continued. “But there is something. I get it. It’s this thing … I can’t even explain why there’s this desire, but I want to spend the rest of my life with you. I can say that. It’s on the table.”

T.J., 46, confirmed that he’s on the same page as his partner. “I want to marry you,” he admitted. “In part, because you’re 50 and I’m 46, and I’m very sick of introducing a 50-year-old woman as my girlfriend. That just sounds stupid.”

Amy’s divorce from Andrew, 56, was finalized in March, while T.J. and Marilee’s divorce was finalized in October. On December 5, it was revealed that Andrew and Marilee, 46, are now dating each other.

While the journalists have not directly addressed their exes’ new relationship, they did speak about their names being in recent “headlines” on the December 12 episode of their podcast.

“We will not be clapping back at headlines,” T.J. insisted. “We are not going to get into the back-and-forth games because gossip is toxic. We are here, we are happy, we are healthy, we are grateful. We are onward and upward.”

Before she tied the knot with Andrew, Amy was married to Tim McIntosh from 1996 until 2008. They share two daughters. Meanwhile, T.J. was married to Amy Ferson, who he has two kids with, from 2004 until 2007. He also has a daughter, Sabine, with Marilee.

Amid the debut of their podcast, which premiered on December 5, Amy and T.J. have not been shy about publicly showing their affection for each other at promotional events. “[We’re] just being us,” Amy explained. “Apparently that’s handsy and a lot of PDA.”