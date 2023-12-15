Good Morning America was suddenly steeped in scandal. In November 2022, photos surfaced revealing that costars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were in a relationship — while married to other people. After they were taken off the air, both finalized divorces from their respective spouses and forged ahead with their romance.

In recent months, they’ve made it clear they’re committed to each other, from going Instagram official as a couple on November 1, to running the NYC Marathon together on November 5, to making their PDA-packed red carpet debut at the iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball on December 1.

But bigger news was yet to come. On December 5 — a year to the day that ABC suspended them from their jobs hosting the third hour of GMA — the pair debuted their new joint podcast, “Amy & T.J.,” finally breaking their silence about the beginnings of their romance, getting fired and their shared mental health crisis. It was, says Amy, 50, “a year of hell.” According to T.J., 46, who like Amy signed an exit agreement with ABC in January: “We lost the jobs we love because we love each other.”

Both insist they weren’t unfaithful to their former spouses, who, in a wild twist, are now dating. “To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case,” T.J. insists.

Dark Days

He explains that when the first photos of him with Amy emerged in November 2022, “we both at that point were in divorce proceedings.” Amy claims she and Melrose Place star Andrew Shue, 56, had been estranged for three months when her romance with T.J. was publicly revealed (their divorce was finalized in the spring of 2023), and T.J. insists he’d been living apart from attorney Marilee Fiebig, 46, since the summer of 2022 (they settled their divorce in December 2022).

Noam Galai/Getty Images

The fallout from the affair claims and their firings was intense. “There were days when I wanted to die,” Amy, a breast cancer survivor, recalls. “I just didn’t want to get up.” At one point, she feared T.J. – who admitted that during a particularly “dark” time he coped by “pounding vodka” and taking “who knows how many weed edibles” — was suicidal. “I was] so afraid he had done something,” she said, explaining how she rushed to his apartment, finding him incoherent “after he sent texts in the past tense.”

Now, however, they’re both in a better place, unapologetic and in it for the long haul. “Bottom line … I’m in love with this woman and she’s in love with me and we are planning a life together,” says T.J., who’s the “happiest and healthiest” he’s ever been. Adds Amy: “Relationships are hard, they’re messy, they’re not perfect. We have fought for love, and I can say I have never been happier. I am with my best friend.”