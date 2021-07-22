Behind-the-scenes drama. Flip or Flop stars Tarek El Moussa and ex-wife Christina Haack have a “turbulent relationship,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch. “They pretend they’re friendly exes for the cameras.”

The HGTV hosts actually “can’t stand each other” since finalizing their divorce in January 2018, and “it’s really beginning to show,” says the insider.

“They argue behind the scenes in front of the HGTV crew, who are walking on eggshells around them and feel they’re being pushed to take sides,” continues the insider, adding it’s “beyond awkward” on set.

On July 20, TMZ reported Tarek, 39, and Christina, 38, had an explosive fight on the set of their show. Reportedly, the Flipping 101 star told his former wife that his fiancé, Heather Rae Young, is “hotter and richer” than her. Their sources also alleged Tarek called Christina “crazy” and a “washed-up loser” while bragging he was “winning” since their split.

That being said, the insider admits the Rock the Block star is fully aware “the viewers love” Christina and the show they’ve built together.

“If Tarek had it his way, Heather would replace Christina on Flip or Flop, but he’s not stupid,” adds the insider. “He is fully aware that she’s the driving force behind the show.” In addition, the exes also coparent their two children, daughter Taylor and son Brayden.

Tarek and Heather, 33, began dating in 2019 and got engaged the following year. He plans to walk down the aisle with the Selling Sunset realtor later this year.

As for the Christina on the Coast star, following her split from Tarek, she married Ant Anstead in December 2018, and they welcomed son Hudson in September 2019. They hit a rough patch shortly after, and Christina filed for divorce from the U.K. native in November 2020, finalizing the paperwork in June 2021.

In July, she went Instagram official with new boyfriend Joshua Hall while they vacationed in Mexico together.

“We’ve had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other, and I’ve loved every second of it,” the Wellness Remodel author wrote about her new relationship. “I may be a bit crazy and I’m definitely not perfect but I will never live my life based on other people’s judgments or opinions. We pride ourselves on never judging others and always wanting others to be happy and we wish others would have the same respect.”