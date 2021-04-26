Gearing up to tie the knot! Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young‘s wedding celebrations are officially underway.

Although the pair hasn’t officially walked down the aisle just yet, they celebrated their love with an “intimate” engagement party on Saturday, April 24. In an Instagram Stories post from the event, the 39-year-old Flip or Flop star — who shares children Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5, with ex-wife Christina Anstead — told followers that the couple opted for a small party, “surrounded by our family and close friends.”

Courtesy of Heather Rae Young/Instagram

Throughout the romantic evening, the pair posed for kisses and shared photos with their guests on social media. “The most special night with the most special man … I can’t stop smiling,” the Selling Sunset star, 33, wrote alongside a video of her smooching her soon-to-be husband.

When it comes to their actual wedding, both Tarek and Heather are keeping things mostly under wraps but have teased a few details about the ceremony. While they’ve yet to announce a specific date, during an interview with E! News in October 2020, Tarek said they were aiming for “May or October 2021.”

“We’re currently planning a wedding. I can’t believe I’m saying that,” he told the publication at the time. “I’m just ready to spend the rest of my life with her.”

Courtesy of Tarek El Moussa/Instagram

The HGTV star and Netflix personality announced their engagement in July 2020 after one year together. Heather shared photos of Tarek’s proposal and called it “the best day of my life.”

“He kept everything a secret from me,” the blonde beauty shared via Instagram at the time. “I knew he had little surprises throughout the weekend, but I thought he was just being extra romantic for our one year. Little did I know he had been planning to propose.”

Since then, Heather has shared some social media snaps from her and Tarek’s wedding planning process. Nearly one month after getting engaged, the reality star revealed that she already started trying on wedding dresses. “When he sees me I want him to say, ‘Wow she’s mine!'” she shared.

Months later, the pair teamed up with HGTV for their wedding cake tasting. “I have been SO excited about wedding cake tasting because I love sweet stuff. We plan to have 2 cakes, one plant-based and one normal,” Heather explained in an Instagram caption from November 2020.

She also took Selling Sunset costar Chrishell Stause along in December 2020 when trying on dresses for their rehearsal dinner. “First I said yes, now I have a dress!” Heather revealed via social media. As for the dress itself? The bride-to-be didn’t post any glimpses! Fans will just have to wait and see what she walks down the aisle in when the time comes.