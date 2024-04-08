One week after conjoined twin Abby Hensel‘s marriage to Josh Bowling was revealed, In Touch has an exclusive first look at her wedding ring.

The conjoined twins were spotted leaving a Target in Minnesota on Saturday, April 6, according to the photos ​obtained by In Touch. Abby, 34, held a shopping bag and drink from Starbucks in her hand, while Brittany, 34, held a phone. Abby and Brittany browsed the dollar section of the store after they got their nails done earlier in the day.

The sisters dressed casually for the outing in blue jeans and a comfy sweater, and Abby’s diamond ring was on full display and sparkled in the sunlight.

Her wedding ring was revealed just more than one week after it was reported that Abby had secretly married Josh back in 2021. It’s not currently known how Josh and Abby met or how long they were together before they tied the knot. However, it was reported that the couple is currently living in the twins’ native Minnesota.

Abby and Brittany are dicephalus conjoined twins. The rare condition is when conjoined twins are “fused side-by-side with a shared pelvis,” per the National Library of Medicine. They have separate organs including hearts, spinal cords and brains, though they share other organs located below the waist. Abby has full control of the right side of their body, while Brittany is in control of their left side.

Many fans were shocked to learn about the marriage after Abby and Brittany rose to fame when they shared their story during a 1996 interview. The sisters continued to open up about their rare condition in the 2006 documentary Joined for Life: Abby & Brittany Turn 16, as well as TLC’s short-lived reality show Abby & Brittany in 2012.

MEGA

Despite initially keeping details of the marriage out of the spotlight, more insight into the nuptials have emerged after the wedding was revealed. Brittany was in attendance at the wedding, though the marriage certificate obtained by TMZ revealed that her name was noticeably missing from the witness list. Instead, their sister Morgan Hensel and Cosmo Naut were named as the witnesses on the list.

The marriage license also explained that the ceremony was held at Jerome Event Center in Delano, Minnesota, and they hired Reverend Sid A. Veenstra to officiate their nuptials on November 13, 2021.

MEGA

Abby’s marriage to Josh marks her first, though In Touch exclusively confirmed that he was previously married and divorced to Annica Rose Bowling before his 2021 nuptials. Annica filed for dissolution of marriage with a child on June 7, 2019, and she listed “irretrievable breakdown of the marriage” as the reason for their split.

The court documents obtained by In Touch also revealed that the former couple shares a daughter together and Annica filed a paternity test case against Josh in October 2023.