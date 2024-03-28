Conjoined twin Abby Hensel, who rose to fame while starring on Abby & Brittany alongside sister Brittany Hensel, found love and privately married Josh Bowling.

Abby, 34, and Josh tied the knot in 2021, according to public records viewed by Today on Wednesday, March 27. The couple currently lives in the twins’ native Minnesota, and Josh describes himself as a “father, veteran, nurse” on his Facebook profile.

Despite previously starring on reality TV, Abby has made sure to keep most details of her relationship with Josh out of the spotlight. It’s not clear how they met or how long they dated before getting married. Additionally, the couple has not explained how Abby’s conjoined twin plays into the dynamic.

The public first learned about Abby and Brittany’s lives as conjoined twins when they made headlines for a 1996 interview. They continued to share a glimpse into their lives with the rare condition when Abby & Brittany aired on TLC in 2012.

They also opened up in the 2006 documentary Joined for Life: Abby & Brittany Turn 16, in which they shared their hopes for the future. “We’re going to be moms,” Brittany said at the time. “We haven’t thought about how being moms is going to work yet.”

Abby and Brittany are dicephalus conjoined twins, which the National Library of Medicine defines as a rare condition when conjoined twins are “fused side-by-side with a shared pelvis.” The sisters have separate hearts, spinal cords, brains and other organs. However, they share other organs that are located below the waist. Brittany has full control of the left side of their body, and Abby controls the right side.

During their reality show, viewers watched the twins navigate common experiences including learning how to drive and taking their road test. In one episode, Abby was seen controlling the right side of the steering wheel as Brittany held on to the left. The twins had to work as a team and communicate as they navigated the vehicle.

TLC

Following their graduation from Bethel University in 2012, the twins began working as teachers at an elementary school in Minnesota. Both Abby and Brittany obtained their own teaching license, though they explained they still share a paycheck due to teaching the same classes.

“Obviously, right away, we understand that we are going to get one salary because we’re doing the job of one person,” Abby told BBC regarding the way they were paid in 2013. “As maybe experience comes in, we’d like to negotiate a little bit, considering we have two degrees and because we are able to give two different perspectives or teach in two different ways.”