Taking pride in pampering. Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham put haters in their place after being parent-shamed over 11-year-old daughter Sophia’s long nails. “Allowing Sophia to be creative in her art and discovery of beauty is nothing to be ashamed of,” she exclusively tells In Touch.

Farrah went on to address her own “near-death experience” at a salon that opened her eyes to the importance of nail care.

The mom of one, 29, sparked backlash on August 4 after showing off her daughter’s black and gold manicure in an Instagram video and clip on TikTok, but she explains “safety, health, and becoming of age is all about learning.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Farrah reveals Sophia first got her “nails long and designed for the first time a year a half ago in Singapore at the notable Marina Bay Sands [hotel].”

“I realized Sophia should learn about nail health and safety to prevent what I had,” the Love Through Limelight author tells In Touch, after previously opening up about the “scary foot breakout” she dealt with in a YouTube video.

“I’m happy Sophia will be prepared and educated about nail wellness,” Farrah adds.

In January, the TV personality shared a list of essential items she keeps in her medicine cabinet and revealed an antifungal is among them.

Courtesy of Sophia Abraham/Instagram

“If you guys ever have outbreaks of bacteria, fungus, or anything from your travels to your personal body, cancer, anything like that, swelling, or your body is rejecting something because of swelling, check out Terbinafine,” the MTV alum said in the YouTube video. “This killed [the breakout]; zapped it gone.”

After being subject to endless criticism on social media, Farrah says “shaming” of children has to stop. “Physiologists clearly show that is bad for kids,” she tells In Touch. “More parents should guide and educate their children to be prepared for the future.”

Last month, Farrah exclusively told In Touch she is all about “lifting up other women” and wants to continue spreading positivity with her platform. “It’s like beat down my throat every day to use my celebrity, my power, my drive, my work ethic and my profession to help and lift others up in my next projects,” she said.

Farrah’s not sweating the haters!