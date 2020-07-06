Turning over a new leaf. Farrah Abraham reveals she “would be open” to reuniting with her fellow Teen Mom stars two years after her exit from the MTV series in an exclusive new video interview with In Touch.

The TV personality admits she previously felt like an “outcast” among her former costars, but now that time has passed and things have changed, the mother of one says she wouldn’t be opposed to the idea of seeing them again — as long as they don’t have to rehash any old drama.

“I think adult conversations would be amazing,” the 29-year-old tells In Touch. “I mean, I would be open to even hosting a special for Teen Mom, you know, and having all those conversations with everyone. Maybe I’ll pitch that, but I don’t know when they’re going to be back to [filming].”

Courtesy of Sophia Abraham/Instagram

Farrah doesn’t “keep in touch” with any of the cast members, but does still chat with “creators and developers because of other work they want to do.”

“It’s been a long journey to get back in a positive place, even on the back end, because of a lot of the things,” the star explains. Following her exit from Teen Mom OG in 2018, Farrah went to college for business entertainment and will now be graduating in two months.

“I have my own focus, my own future,” she exclusively tells In Touch. “I think that’s more understanding now. And again, it took conversations on the back end and I can only imagine from a front end of talent, what the conversations would be totally different now.”

Farrah says she will be taking precautions if they do decide to go forward with a special. “So I definitely just will have my own security at my own way of protecting myself,” she adds. “I’m always ready for a conversation.”

Robert Smith/INSTARimages.com; MEGA (3)

In April, Farrah called out the network for “wrongfully” firing her in a TikTok video by recreating the moment executive producer Morgan J. Freeman confronted her about her adult entertainment work and more. “Nothing like a great #teenmom cameo on TikTok. Maybe this is why the ratings tanked even with everyone stuck at home, sports canceled [and] CBS can’t save it,” she wrote at the time, adding, “This is a sign others can’t grow with you [and] respect you. Cheers, moms. Thank you, next.”

Even though she won’t be returning to the franchise anytime soon, fans will get to see her on a new reality show. “And it’s definitely going to make the world a better place,” Farrah dishes. “It’s going to lift women up.”