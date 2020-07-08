On to bigger and better things! Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham shares what fans can expect to see from her latest onscreen projects in an exclusive interview with In Touch.

“I already have shows ready to go. I am just really waiting. I mean, I just can’t say anything, but one thing I will say about moving forward is it needs to be more diverse so that is more cultures,” the 29-year-old teases. “I am a woman who loves cultures. I love taking my daughter everywhere around the globe and really feeling the cultural aspects, also equality when it comes to women and male dynamics in business entertainment.”

Her next projects will focus on “lifting up other women” and “giving voices” to those who have been silenced. The TV personality explains her college courses in business entertainment have made her “very aware” of the “lack of women” empowerment in the film industry. “It’s like beat down my throat every day to use my celebrity, my power, my drive, my work ethic and my profession to help and lift others up in my next projects.”

David Buchan/Shutterstock

While Farrah is excited to go back to the small screen, she doesn’t necessarily want to be the center of attention. “By no means, do I ever want to just have everyone focused on me. I think kind of sharing like a show or a TV show is really what I like to be about.” That way, “I have some privacy to myself and my daughter.” Sounds like the best of both worlds!

Although she reveals Sophia won’t be a part of her next project, she says her upcoming endeavor is “definitely going to make the world a better place,” adding, “It’s going to lift women up. And I’m just really proud of my next shows.”

It sounds like Farrah is on track to accomplish her big career aspirations. “I hope to have a star on the [Hollywood] Walk of Fame and I hope to do that in a credible and a wonderful way. I will fight for what I believe in. And I’m super excited about my next show, so fingers crossed.”